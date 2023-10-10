GRAND HORIZONS Comes to The Players Guild Of Leonia

Players Guild of Leonia will present the Beth Wohl's, GRAND HORIZONS, at the Civil War Drill Hall Theatre (130 Grand Avenue, Leonia). The word is out and theater attendees are loving Grand Horizons! There are two weekends left - October 13-22nd. Performances are 8:00pm Fridays and Saturdays. NOTE: Our Sunday Matinee performances now begin at 2:00pm.

"Grand Horizons" is a play written by Bess Wohl. It premiered at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts in June 2019. The play later had its Off-Broadway premiere at the Second Stage Theater in January 2020.

The story revolves around Nancy and Bill, a married couple who have been together for over 50 years. As they approach their retirement years, they decide to make a significant change in their lives, intending to move to a retirement community called Grand Horizons.

However, their plans take an unexpected turn when their adult children, Ben and Brian, discover their decision. The revelation leads to a series of comedic and poignant events as the family comes to terms with the idea of their parents separating and beginning a new chapter in their lives.

"Grand Horizons" delves into themes of love, aging, family dynamics, and the complexities of long-term relationships. The play has been praised for its sharp humor, emotional depth, and well-drawn characters, offering a thoughtful exploration of the challenges and joys of growing older.

"Grand Horizons" stars James Lesko as Bill; Debbie Fiedler Buchsbaum as Nancy; Sharon Sommerhalter Podsada as Carla; Seth Kaplan as Ben; Marisa Gore as Jenna; Michael Del Valle as Brian; and Peter Vaiknoras as Tommy.

Director Bill Kaufman writes: "When I saw Grand Horizons on Broadway, I knew this was great show for community theatre. It was funny, touching, and relatable to our audiences. My cast of talented actors and I can't wait to bring this wonderful show to life."

GRAND HORIZONS is Directed by Bill Kaufman, with assistant Director Felicia Benson-Kraft, produced by Robert Klein and Ralph Martinez, Set Design by Ann Bertasso, Stage Manager Marisa Dolkart, Set Décor Ellyn Essig, Sound by Chris (T-Bird) Thorn, Lighting by Dan Giordano, Costumes by Terri Caust, Props by Art Penque, and Social Media/Marketing by Ralph Martinez

Tickets are available at Click Here or at https://www.leoniaplayers.org/. Reserved seating tickets are $25, $22 for Seniors and Students.

The Players Guild of Leonia no longer requires audience members to show proof of vaccination to enter the theatre. Audience members are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated. Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged while inside the theatre.