FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS To Perform Final Newark Concert At NJPAC

The legendary New Jersey native will take the stage October 11, 2025, at 8:00 p.m.

By: Sep. 25, 2025
FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS To Perform Final Newark Concert At NJPAC Image
The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present an unforgettable evening with Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at 8:00 p.m.

The Last Encores tour brings Valli back to his hometown for his final Newark performance, marking the end of an era for one of America’s most iconic voices.

Audiences will be treated to a nostalgic journey through Valli’s legendary career, with timeless hits including “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Sherry,” “Rag Doll,” “December ’63 (Oh, What a Night),” and the unforgettable “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

With his trademark falsetto and the signature harmonies of The Four Seasons, Valli will deliver a night of music that has defined generations.

“One of the most distinctive voices in American music, Frankie’s dazzling falsetto has become the stuff of legend,” wrote The Evening Standard. Thanks in part to the enduring popularity of the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, which chronicled the story of the Newark rock ‘n’ rollers, Valli & The Four Seasons remain a top concert draw worldwide.




