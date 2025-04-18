FOR PETER PAN ON HER 70TH BIRTHDAY is Coming to Nutley Little Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For the final production of their 90th Season, Nutley Little Theatre will present FOR PETER PAN ON HER 70TH BIRTHDAY, written by Sarah Ruhl and directed by Gina Sarno. The production will run from June 13th through June 28th in Nutley, New Jersey.

You may or may not know, the role of Peter Pan is traditionally played by a woman, such as Betty Bronson in 1924 and Mary Martin in 1955. For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday, by Sarah Ruhl, tells the story of a woman who played the part in her youth.

When Ann thinks of her father, she immediately remembers playing Peter Pan in her hometown theater in Iowa, particularly when he used to bring her flowers after her performance. Her memory is jogged by the fact that she and her four siblings are in their father's hospital room during his final moments. His death sparks a conversational wake that includes everything from arguments over politics to when each sibling realized that they grew up.

For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday, is a loving look at a family's view of death, life and the allure of never growing up.

The cast features Ann Grippo (ANNE), Andrew Swanson (JOHN), Mead H. Winters (JIM), Nick Pascarella (MICHAEL), Tara Spinelli (WENDY), and Martin Pfefferkorn (GEORGE).

The production is directed by Gina Sarno, who also serves as the Sound Designer, Set Designer, and Scenic Painter. Erin Sabat is the Stage Manager, Boundaries Coordinator, and also designed the poster artwork. Xavier Vassallo and Anthony Valle operate the boards, with Vassallo also contributing as the Projections Artist. The Projection Operations Consultants are Kay Koch and Packy Anderson. Lighting Design is currently TBA. Laura Anthony is the Fight Coordinator, and Julia Sharp serves as the Costumer. Props are managed by Gina Sarno and Beatriz Esteban-Messina. The Carpenters are Anthony Genitempo and Jim Brown, with Brown also acting as the Stage Curtain Consultant and Rigger. The Consulting Nurse is Jaclyn Staranka, and the Pilates Instructor voiceover is provided by Lateefa Colburn.

Performances are June 13th, 14th, 20th, 21st, 26th, 27th & 28th at 8:00 PM and June 15th, June 22nd, and June 28th at 2:00 PM.

Please note, this show is not suitable for children. This show does NOT have an intermission. Run time is around 90 minutes.

