FOR PETER PAN ON HER 70TH BIRTHDAY Begins In June At Nutley Little Theatre

Nutley Little Theatre will present Sarah Ruhl’s For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday from June 13 through June 28, 2025. The opening night performance on June 13 is already sold out, with tickets available for remaining performances.

The play centers on Ann, a woman who once played Peter Pan in her youth, as she and her siblings gather in the wake of their father's passing. Set against the backdrop of memory and make-believe, the play is a meditation on mortality, family dynamics, and the enduring power of childhood imagination.

The cast includes:

Ann Grippo as ANN

Andrew Swanson as JOHN

Mead H. Winters as JIM/HOOK

Nick Pascarella as MICHAEL

Tara Spinelli as WENDY

Martin Pfefferkorn as GEORGE/FATHER

Directed by Gina Sarno, the production is supported by a dedicated creative and technical team, including Stage Manager Erin Sabat, Sound and Lighting Design by Sarno, and set construction by Anthony Genitempo and Jim Brown. Additional support includes fight choreography, projection design, costuming, props, and more—all contributing to a rich, immersive staging of Ruhl’s celebrated work.

Performances will be held at 8:00 p.m. on June 14, 20, 21, 26, 27, and 28, and at 2:00 p.m. on June 15, 22, and 28. The show runs approximately 90 minutes and does not include an intermission. Please note, this production is not suitable for children.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance at https://cur8.com/22421/project/127325. A limited number of tickets will also be available at the box office, which opens 30 minutes before each performance. Seating is general admission and first come, first served. Only cash, Venmo, and PayPal are accepted at the door.

Additional Notes:

The theatre is not handicap accessible.

No outside food or drink is permitted.

Parking is available in a small lot next to the theatre (reserved for elderly and pregnant patrons), across the street at the school, or along Brookfield Avenue. Parking is not permitted on Erie Place.

Nutley Little Theatre has been presenting live theatre for 90 years and continues to offer a wide range of productions and programming for the Nutley and greater North Jersey communities. The theatre is located at 47 Erie Place, Nutley, NJ. For more information, visit NutleyLittleTheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Gina Sarno

