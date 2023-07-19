FLOYD NATION Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center in August

The performance is on Wednesday, August 16 at 8 pm.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

Experience Pink Floyd the way true fans want to! Become immersed in amazing sound, lights and lasers as Floyd Nation takes you on an epic journey through the iconic music of one of rock’s most incredible bands with uncanny precision. Floyd Nation comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, August 16 at 8 pm. Tickets are $29-$69.

 

Attending a Floyd Nation concert is so much more than listening to live music and watching a light show. This group delivers an authentic experience connecting them to their fans on a deep and soulful level. Some call it theater, others call it brilliant, and most say if you close your eyes you'll swear you're listening to Pink Floyd themselves.

 

Composed of a group of musicians who are true fans of the music, Floyd Nation strives to carefully re-create the music, and more importantly the "feel" of Pink Floyd. They then deliver it with an impactful and highly personal experience.

 

Their concerts span a vast collection of albums such as The Wall, Dark Side of the Moon, Animals, Wish You Were Here, Meddle and The Division Bell.

 

Floyd Nation embodies the art, legacy and spirit of Pink Floyd that conveys a deep respect for the music created by one of the most awe-inspiring bands to ever take the world stage.

 

When you attend one of Floyd Nation's live performances you'll quickly develop an emotional connection to the group as they take you on an epic journey, bringing back your best memories of the greatest music ever created.

 

More info at Click Here




