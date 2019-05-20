Dreamcatcher Does Improv At Untied Brewing Company!

DREAMCATCHER REPERTORY THEATRE, professional Theatre in Residence at Oakes Center in Summit, is taking a field trip to bring an evening of improv comedy to Untied Brewing Company in New Providence on Wednesday, June 5. Pair comedy with local beer at this new craft brewery, a modern taproom with innovative brews and a relaxed atmosphere.

Dreamcatcher's improv team includes Clark Carmichael, Laura Ekstrand, Noreen Farley, Lulu French, Julian Gordon, Dave Maulbeck, Scott McGowan and Emily Williams. They've been bringing short-form improv to the area for seventeen years, and are now giving their audience the chance to sample some delicious local beer, bring their own snacks, and enjoy a show packed with spontaneous hilarity in a new and unconventional setting.

The show includes improvisational comedy sketches that use audience suggestions to shape the scenes that the actors instantly create onstage. Performers use ingredients such as everyday objects, strange maladies, and unusual circumstances to cook up unconventional mini-plays that appear and disappear in a matter of minutes. Every show is unique, with delightful surprises throughout the evening.

Dreamcatcher's improv team will perform on Wednesday, June 5 at 7:00 pm at Untied Brewing Company, located at 140 Spring Street, Unit C, New Providence, NJ 07974. Tickets are $21, and can be found at: https://www.untiedbrewingco.com/events/brew-ha-ha-dreamcatcher-does-improv.

For information on any of Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre's programs, please contact Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre at Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901, 908-514-9654, www.DreamcatcherRep.org.





