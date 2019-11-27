Dance Art Creative Center Presents YOU'VE GOT HATE MAIL

Dance Art Creative Center, winner of the 2019 Teaneck Chamber of Commerce's Cultural Arts Award, is proud to announce presentations of the uproariously funny You've Got Hate Mail. A hilarious broadband comedy of errors,You've Got Hate Mail takes an hysterical look at the world on on-line hook-ups and break-ups. In You've Got Hate Mail, love "bytes" all when an extra-marital affair goes horribly wrong, thanks to a juicy e-mail sent to the wrong mailbox. The story is told entirely in e-mails from laptop computers, although the play still manages to have an unforgettable chase scene fueled by cell phones and PDAs.

You've Got Hate Mail, presented in special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., will feature the talents of a rotating cast of actors from New Jersey and New York: Shari Cohen, Michael Gardiner, Cassandra Guglielmo, Danielle MacMath, Ellen Revesz, Lisa Tiger, Laurence Wallace, and other special guests!

Enjoy a parent's night out at 8:30pm on Friday December 6 and 13 at Dance Art Creative Center (519 Cedar Lane, Teaneck, NJ 07940). The team will also be bringing the show to the Black Box Performing Arts Center (49 E Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631) on Friday December 20 and Saturday December 21, both at 8:30pm. Tickets are $35. BYOB. For tickets / more info please visit www.DanceArtCreativeCenter.net





