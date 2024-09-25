DUDE DAD Comes to NJPAC Next Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The viral sensation Dude Dad is coming to NJPAC on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 8 p.M. Taylor Calmus, also known as Dude Dad, is not your average dad. As a father of four, he skyrocketed to internet stardom with his hilarious and relatable comedy videos about the ups and downs of parenting, marriage, and the adventures of do-it-yourself projects. Whether it's a trip to Target or constructing backyard roller coasters, Taylor and his wife Heidi infuse every aspect of family life with humor and fun.



At Dude Dad's live show, prepare for a night of uproarious laughter with stand-up comedy, videos, audience participation, and a few unexpected surprises. Additionally, Taylor is the star of Magnolia Network's show "Super Dad," where he assists other fathers in turning their children's backyard fantasies into reality. While Taylor hails from the small rural community of Howard, SD, he also spent a decade living in Los Angeles, where he made appearances in numerous TV shows, commercials, and was a regular guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live.



Tickets to see Dude Dad go on sale on Friday, September 27 at 10 a.m! Reserve tickets by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

