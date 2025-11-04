DJ Kid Capri and Former NBA Star Albert King Lead Men’s Health Discussion at NJPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will host the first in-person Standing in Solidarity program of the season on Monday, November 17, at 6 p.m., focusing on men’s health and wellness. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for attendees to access resource tables and complimentary health screenings.

Inspired by the international Movember movement, which raises awareness around men’s mental health, suicide prevention, and early detection of prostate and testicular cancers, the evening’s discussion will emphasize preventive care and healthy lifestyles for men of all ages.

“As an anchor cultural institution in Newark and New Jersey, NJPAC is dedicated to the well-being of the communities we serve,” said Dr. Sherri-Ann Butterfield, Senior Vice President of Social Impact at NJPAC. “Our Standing in Solidarity series amplifies vital issues such as this one — encouraging early detection and regular medical care for men.”

Marcus Randolph, President and CEO of INVEST Newark, will moderate the discussion, featuring a panel that includes Dr. Jose R. Bustillo (internal medicine physician), DJ Kid Capri (GRAMMY Award-winning hip hop artist), Mark Comesañas (Executive Director, My Brother’s Keeper), and Albert King, retired NBA player who spent part of his career with the New Jersey Nets.

Attendees will have access to free screenings for blood pressure, colon cancer, and other key health indicators, as well as resources from organizations including 50 Commerce Dental Center, AARP, Brick City Run, Clara Maass Medical Center, LivFit Fitness, and RWJBarnabas Health.

The program will open with a poetry performance by Paul LaTorre (also known as Paul con Queso), a published poet and member of the Nuyorican Poets Cafe whose work centers on mental health and social justice.

Standing in Solidarity is NJPAC’s ongoing series of public conversations addressing social justice and community wellness, supported by the PSEG Foundation. “Raising awareness about important topics — like early detection, preventive care, and access to local health resources — is essential to building a stronger, healthier New Jersey,” said Calvin Ledford, President of the PSEG Foundation and Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at PSEG.

All attendees will be entered into a raffle to win an Apple Watch, courtesy of AARP. To RSVP and learn more about Standing in Solidarity: Men’s Health.