Complete Cast Set for THE LIGHTNING THIEF at Bergen County Players

The Bergen County Players premiere of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical has found its cast. Leading the cast will be Nathan Kossoy of Fair Lawn as Percy Jackson with Maraida Gonzales of Hopatcong as Annabeth, Gunnar Holmberg of Paramus as Grover and Mr. D, Ren Bailey of Basking Ridge as Clarice, Zachary Boyd of Cresskill as Luke, Bradley Carrington of Berkeley Heights as Chiron and Angelina Christine Aragona of Township of Washington as Sally.

Adapted from the best-selling novel The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan, the musical adaptation features a book by Joe Tracz (who made his Broadway debut with Be More Chill), music by Rob Rokicki, direction by Larry Landsman, musical direction by Steven Bell, and choreography by Elisabeth Julia and Paige Marian.

As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can’t control, a destiny he doesn’t want, and a mythology textbook’s worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus’s master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he must find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed in his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him.

This musical adaptation first premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in the spring of 2017, where it enjoyed a sold-out, six-week run and ultimately earned three Drama Desk Award nominations, including "Outstanding Musical." A North American National Tour of the production was launched in January 2019 and played a total of 32 cities. It opened on Broadway in October 2019 at the Longacre Theatre.

The Lightning Thief was first published in July 2005 and is the first book of the "Percy Jackson & the Olympians" pentalogy. The novel has spent over 500 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller list and even spawned a Hollywood film adaptation back in 2010, as well as a hit television series now running on Disney+.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical opens December 7 and runs through December 22 at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell. The holiday engagement is strictly limited to three weekends. Tickets are now on sale at 201-261-4200 or may be purchased at www.bcplayers.org.

Photo credit: Barbara Mintz

