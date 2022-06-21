Comedian Eli Castro Brings His ALL GROWN UP Show To NJPAC: Two Shows This Saturday!

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes comedian Eli Castro and his "All Grown Up" show to the stage on Saturday, June 25, for two hysterical performances at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM.



Castro is one of the most innovative comedians and captivating storytellers working today, Eli Castro finds plenty to laugh about in his life. Eli has written and performed 10 one-man shows documenting everything from his law career to his Puerto Rican heritage to his romantic relationships. (His popular show Made in Puerto Rico sold out its Off-Broadway run.) The last time Eli came to NJPAC, he performed Law & DISorder, all about his legal career before becoming a comedian. This time, he's performing "All Grown Up!," the story of getting married, losing weight, working on self-improvement, and discovering it's not so easy during the pandemic.



Tickets to see Eli Castro are available now by visiting njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.



One of the most innovative comedians around, Elizardi Castro uses language and culture to create humor that appeals to audiences of all ages. He has written and performed ten one-man shows including "Made in Puerto Rico" which ran Off-Broadway for seven sold out weeks!



His critically acclaimed shows have been reviewed and recommended by numerous publications including the Chicago Sun-Times and the Orlando Sentinel. His shows have also been featured on ABC's The View; Telemundo's Emmy-winning morning show, Un Nuevo Dia; Fox's Good Day New York, WGN-TV, and the Univision network, among others. He also won "Best Stand Up" at the acclaimed United Solo Festival in NYC.



Elizardi's performances have been seen in colleges and universities throughout the country, including Yale University, University of Central Florida and Northwestern University Law School. He has also performed for various organizations and corporations,

including the GOYA Corp., G.E. and the U.S. Census.



Before following his dream to become a stand-up comedian, Elizardi worked as a prosecutor and ran his own law firm where he worked as a criminal defense attorney. He is a licensed attorney in Florida, Illinois, and New York. He also holds a master's degree in

Communications, along with a bachelor's degree in Psychology.



The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United States. It is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. As New Jersey's Town Square, NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the State's and the world's best artists, while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts.

NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors (including almost two million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. Visit NJPAC.org or call 1-888-GO-NJPAC for more information.