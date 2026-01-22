Comedian Aida Rodriguez Set to Perform at NJPAC in 2026

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedian Aida Rodriguez will perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 1 at 8 p.m.

Rodriguez is known for material that blends personal storytelling with commentary on contemporary culture and politics. Her stand-up special Fighting Words is available on Max, and she has appeared on television and streaming platforms including Last Comic Standing, They Ready, Entre Nos, This Week at the Comedy Cellar, and Pause with Sam Jay. She is also the host of the podcast Truth Serum and the author of Legitimate Kid, which examines cultural identity, childhood, and motherhood.

Tickets for the performance will go on sale Friday, January 23, and may be purchased online, by calling 888-466-5722, or at the NJPAC Box Office.