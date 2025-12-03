Christopher J. Hanke, Norbert Leo Butz and More to Join BROADWAY ROCKS CANCER Benefit

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Summit Health Cares' Broadway Rocks Cancer will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 at 7 pm at South Orange Performing Arts Center and will be hosted by Christopher J. Hanke (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying). Hanke will be belting out holiday show tunes alongside his esteemed Broadway colleagues, including: Norbert Leo Butz (Wicked), Colin Cunliffe (Cabaret), Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots), Keven Quillon (Sweeney Todd), John Riddle (The Phantom of the Opera), Justin Showell (Floyd Collins), Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill), Dennis Stowe (Aladdin), Alysha Umphress (On the Town), Charlotte Mary Wen (Hamilton) AND MORE!

Since 2017, Summit Health Cares (SHC) has been hosting Broadway's finest stars to ensure patients with cancer have the tools they need to maintain their emotional, physical and spiritual well-being throughout treatment - which increases quality of life and their chances of survival. "We are thrilled to have Broadway Rocks Cancer back in NJ," expressed Monica Cotton, SHC's Director of Cancer Resources & Navigation Programs. "Our incredible community has helped make this event a huge success in the past. We know our patients and their families will greatly benefit from the same generosity again this holiday season." Broadway Rocks Cancer is more than a concert - it's a celebration of courage, community and compassion.

Proceeds raised at Broadway Rocks Cancer will go towards SHC's Cancer Comfort Project, providing multiple resources for cancer patients and their families - including one-on-one patient navigation services, the Diana Ruggieri Pet Therapy Program, mind/body programs, oncology exercise programs at the new AKTIV Against Cancer Center and patient-in-need grants - all aimed at providing comfort and easing stress and anxiety for patients. Tickets for Broadway Rocks Cancer start at $43.