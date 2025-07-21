Chris Pinnella and 12-Piece Orchestra Return to Red Bank for One-Night Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vocal powerhouse Chris Pinnella will return to The Vogel at the Count Basie Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, July 27 at 7:00 p.m., joined by his 12-piece orchestra for an evening of genre-bending interpretations of classic songs spanning rock, pop, classical, and jazz.

Backed by a full ensemble of strings, brass, rhythm section, and rock band, Pinnella will reimagine hits from legendary artists including The Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Led Zeppelin, Neil Young, The Rolling Stones, Simon & Garfunkel, Billy Joel, The Righteous Brothers, Leonard Cohen, and more. “We've taken these songs, pulled them apart and put them back together again in a way that's both familiar and innovative,” says Pinnella.

The orchestra will be led by music director Michael Gilch (piano/keyboards), alongside Gary Mazzaroppi (bass), Ryan Cullen (drums), Ray Suhy (lead guitar), Jared Morris (rhythm guitar), John Martin (trumpet/flugelhorn), Greg Grispart (saxophone), Kate Goddard and Claire Wellin (violins), Will Marshall (viola), and Jenn Fantaccione (cello).

Tickets are priced at $39, $49, and $59 and are available now through the Count Basie Center box office at 99 Monmouth Street, by phone at (732) 842-9000, or online at thebasie.org.