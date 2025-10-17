Cheryl Gross Comes to Art House Gallery

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Art House Productions will present The Ethereal Realms of Mythology: Past & Present by Cheryl Gross. The exhibition will be on view at the Art House Gallery from Saturday, November 1 through Sunday, November 30, 2025.

Regular gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays, 1:00–4:00 PM. All artwork will be available for purchase in person at the Art House Gallery, located at The Hendrix, 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07302, and online at the Art House Online Gallery.

“Cheryl Gross is one of those rare, prolific artists who never ceases to astonish. It's not just the sheer volume of work she produces, but the depth, intention, and intricacy that infuse each piece—layered with symbolism and curiosity about the world we inhabit.

In her latest body of work, Cheryl explores the idea of animal preservation through the lens of mythology. By merging ancient storytelling with contemporary ecological concerns, she invites us to consider how myth and memory shape our relationship with the animal kingdom,” — Andrea McKenna, Gallery Director

ABOUT THE EXHIBITIONThe Ethereal Realms of Mythology: Past & Present reimagines humanity's relationship with animals and the natural world through the lens of myth. Drawing from diverse cultural traditions while inventing new hybrid creatures and worlds, Gross explores survival, transformation, and adaptation amid environmental and societal change.

Presented as a series of accordion-style books, the work intertwines ancient and imagined myths, confronting pollution, superstition, and fear. By weaving past and present together, the exhibition offers myth as a means of navigating and making sense of an increasingly complex world.

“The creatures I create live in the space between evolution and extinction. They remind us that adaptation—both ecological and emotional—is our greatest myth and our greatest truth.” — Cheryl Gross