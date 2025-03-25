Centenary Stage Set To Open World Premiere Of Wendy Herlich's New Play WASABIA.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Centenary Stage Company will open the world premiere of Wasabia by Wendy Herlich next week. The production was originally a part of CSC’s Women Playwrights Series Readings in the Spring of 2024 and through that process was selected for the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation award giving it a full production in this season’s lineup.

The Women Playwrights Series, a developmental program from Centenary Stage Company, highlights new works created by female playwrights, who are often the underserved voices in the theatre community. The program has featured and helped to develop the new work of over 80 female playwrights from around the country and has produced 20 World Premieres in as many years.

Wasabia is set to open on April 3rd and will run through April 13th. Tickets range from $25.00 - $29.50 for adults with discounts available for students, children under 12, and seniors for select performances. Thursday nights also feature buy one, get one, tickets at the door only, beginning at 5:00 pm.

Wasabia, by Wendy Herlich details the story of Vivian and Carla. When fiercely independent Vivian gets a knock on her door from Carla, a young hospice volunteer desperate to shine, the two strike up an unlikely and unforgettable friendship. Enter Val (Valium) and Di (Digoxin) who lend a hand in exploring life’s choices. Through a series of red-carpet rants, Lifetime interviews, and a truly unique game show, Vivian and Carla help each other in making some life-altering decisions.

The cast includes some veterans of the CSC stage, and several newcomers to the Lackland Performing Arts Center. The cast features Ellen Fiske who plays Vivian, Aurelia Shanga as Carla, Amy Griffin playing Val, Joelle Zazz will play Di, and Michael Covel, in the role of Brody.

Directing this production is Zoya Kachadurian. Kachadurian is a multi-faceted director, production coordinator, stage manager, show caller, and scriptwriter for live theater, television, and corporate events. In 2004, her theatrical career expanded into directing, with Stones In His Pockets. Her directing credits include critically-acclaimed productions of Stones In His Pockets, At the Majestic Theater in Massachusetts, she directed The Miracle Worker, The 39 Steps, and the world premiere of The Ride (dramatic musical). For NJ Rep she directed the acclaimed world premiere of APPLE SEASON. In New York, Zoya has directed for the Estrogenius Festival, and the solo show Georgia And Me (Best Solo Show), which continues to be performed nationally.

Performance times and dates for Wasabia are Thursdays April 3rd and 10th at 7:00 pm, Fridays April 4th and 11 at 8:00 pm, Saturdays April 5th and 12th at 8:00 pm, Sundays April 6th and 13th at 2:00 pm and Wednesday April 9th at 2:00 pm. Tickets range from $25.00 - $29.50 for adults with discounts available for students, children under 12, and seniors for select performances. Thursday nights feature buy one, get one, tickets at the door only, beginning at 5:00 pm.

For more information, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

