Centenary Stage Company's Production Of THE SUNSHINE BOYS Must Close March 1

Centenary Stage Company's 2020 professional theatre series must close its run of Neil Simon's The Sunshine Boys Sunday, March 1st. The production will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

Marina Kennedy from Broadway World states, "Whether you've seen this gem of a comedy before, or it's your very first time, you'll find that the production excels in every respect." Michael Foster from NJ Stage hails the production as, "a delight from beginning to end... This show is a must see."

The show stars Centenary Stage Company's award-winning Artistic Director, Carl Wallnau, as Willie Clark, and Broadway veteran, David Edwards, as Al Lewis. The supporting characters of the eight-member cast are notable Centenary Stage Company veterans Emaline Williams, as the Vaudeville Nurse, and Kevin Wehrhahn, as the Director's Voice. Making their Centenary Stage Company debuts are Reva Jamison, as the Registered Nurse, and Broadway veteran Jason Silverman, as Ben Silverman. Rounding out the cast are Nextstage Repertory/Centenary University Theatre Students Gabriel Landes, as Eddie the TV Assistant, and Ryan Robert Washington, as the Man/Patient.

As the story goes, Al and Willie as "Lewis and Clark" were top-billed vaudevillians for over forty years. Now they aren't even speaking. When CBS requests them for a "History of Comedy" retrospective, a grudging reunion brings the two back together, along with a flood of memories, miseries and laughs.

The original Broadway production of The Sunshine Boys opened December 20, 1972 starring Sam Levene and Jack Albertson as Lewis and Clark. It closed April 21, 1974 after 538 performances. It was revived on Broadway in 1997, starring Jack Klugman and Tony Randall. It received a West End debut in 2013 starring Danny DeVito, and Los Angeles production in 2013, also starring DeVito and, former Taxi co-star, Judd Hirsh. Audiences will probably best remember the 1975 movie adaptation of The Sunshine Boys, which starred George Burns and Walter Matthau and won Burns an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. There was also a 1996 TV Movie Simon adapted for Hallmark Entertainment starring Woody Allen and Peter Falk as Lewis and Clark, along with Michael McKean, Liev Schreiber, Eddie Falco, Sarah Jessica Parker and Whoopi Goldberg in supporting roles.

Centenary Stage Company offers a variety of special ticket offers and discounts in conjunction with the production of The Sunshine Boys. Thursday evening's performance offer patrons a buy one/get one rush ticket special, valid for in-person sales at the CSC box office beginning at 5:30 PM on the night of the performance. In addition to our BOGO, CSC offers discounts for students, seniors and children under 12 for every performance, and a $5.00 student rush special for Friday evening's performance. The $5.00 Student Rush Ticket special is available to students from any school with a valid student ID and are only available in person at the CSC box office on the day of the event. They are not available for advance ticket sales, on-line or by phone.

Centenary Stage Company's production of Neil Simon's The Sunshine Boys runs through March 1 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Specific performance dates and times for closing week are: Thursday, February 27 at 7:30 PM; Friday, February 28 at 8:00 PM; Saturday, February 29 at 8:00 PM; Sunday March 1 at 2:00 PM. Tickets range from $28.50 to $32.00. Call the box office directly at (908) 979 - 0900 for more information or to reserve your seat.

Centenary Stage Company's production of Neil Simon's The Sunshine Boys is sponsored in part by The House of the Good Shepherd, Heath Village Retirement Community, Fulton Bank and Home Instead Senior Care.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900.





