Centenary Stage Company's January Thaw Music Festival Returns with Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass

Centenary Stage Company's annual January Thaw Music Festival returns to the Lackland Performing Arts Center featuring three musical guest artists throughout the month of January. The series launches on Saturday, January 11 at 8:00 pm with Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass.

The sound of Rodney's trumpet has reverberated throughout the world. Whether playing baroque piccolo trumpet or interpreting works commissioned especially for him, his artistry has been enthusiastically enjoyed inside of the United States and in such countries as France, Spain, Germany, England, Greece, Romania, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. He has been praised by music critics from Fanfare Magazine, American Record Guide, Records International Catalog and other international publications for his evocative interpretation, impeccable virtuosity and beauty of sound. Marsalis, who learned from none other than his cousin, Wynton, now serves as the Principal Trumpet for the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia and is an Artist in Residence at Temple University

Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass mixes classical, big band jazz and New Orleans swing. This brass ensemble brings together top musicians from across the country, led by trumpeter Rodney Marsalis. Members of this "dream team" have appeared on the world's most prominent stages and performed with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra, São Paolo State Symphony Orchestra, Imani Winds, Canadian Brass and Boston Brass. They are dedicated to engaging audiences and bringing the joyous experience of great music to the stage.

Tickets for Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass are $27.50 for adults and $17.50 for students and children under 12 in advance. As with all concerts, jazz and special programs ticket prices increase $5.00 on the day of the event. The performance will be held in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5PM and two hours prior to every event. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in Centenary Stage Company news and special offers.

The 2019-2020 season of Centenary Stage Company's performing arts events is made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, and CSC corporate sponsors, including our Season Sponsors the House of the Good Shepard, Heath Village Retirement Community, Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You