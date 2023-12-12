Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

Centenary Stage Company Young Performers Present Winter Festival Of Shows And Is Now Accepting Applicants For Spring 2024 Session

CSC is also now accepting applications for the Young Performer’s Workshop 2024 Spring Session.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Photos: First Look at Jordan Gelber, Jill Abramovitz, Alexandra Socha, Etai Benson, and Mo Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Gelber, Socha, and More in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards Photo 3 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
Review: RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR. at Moorestown Theater Company Photo 4 Review: RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR. at Moorestown Theater Company

Centenary Stage Company Young Performers Present Winter Festival Of Shows And Is Now Accepting Applicants For Spring 2024 Session

Centenary Stage Company Young Performers Present Winter Festival Of Shows And Is Now Accepting Applicants For Spring 2024 Session

The Young Performers Workshop class of Fall 2023 is set to present their productions of Gifts of the Magi and Really Rosie running December 15th – 17th in the Little Theatre at 400 Jefferson Street in Hackettstown.

Tickets for any performance are $12.50 for adults and $10.00 for children and students. CSC is also now accepting applications for the Young Performer’s Workshop 2024 Spring Session, running February 24 through June 2 and the deadline to apply is February 23. For more information, for tickets, or to schedule your interview, call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900 or visit Centenary Stage Company online at Click Here 

Gifts of the magi features music & lyrics by Randy Courts, and lyrics by Mark St. Germain. It is Christmas in New York, but for two young lovers, Jim and Della, the prospects are bleak, as both are out of work and penniless. But as those familiar with the famous O. Henry story know, their dilemma is solved when both part with their most precious possessions in order to buy gifts for each other thereby creating, at least for a magical moment, an aura of warmth and giving in the cold, impersonal winter city. Really Rosie with book and lyrics by Maurice Sendak & music by Carole King, tells the story of Rosie, the sassiest kid on her block of Brooklyn’s Avenue P, entertains herself and her friends by acting out her showbiz fantasies.  

Specific performance times for the shows are: Gifts of the Magi: Friday, December 15 at 8:00 PM; Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM; Sunday December 17 at 7:00 PM; Really Rosie: Saturday December 16 at 8:00 PM & Sunday December 17 at 2:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at Click Here, over the phone at 908-979-0900, or in person at the box office. Ticket sales for day-of performance tickets will be at the box office at the Little Theatre.   

The Young Performer’s Workshop is a 15-week theatre training program for performers ages 8-18. This is a hands-on program designed to meet the needs of beginning, intermediate, and advanced performers interested in working in theatre. Throughout the session, students have the opportunity to learn about multiple facets of theatre arts from acting, singing and dancing, to stage management, props, and costuming. Each session concludes with a weekend Festival of Shows. New applicants must complete an interview with the director of the program, Michael Blevins, before registering. The price for the first student is $425.00, a second student is $395.00, and a third student is $300.00. 

Centenary Stage Company’s Young Performers Workshop is directed by Broadway, movie, and television alumnus Michael Blevins. Some of Blevins’ previous credits include director and choreographer of the National Tours of Babes in Toyland, Aladdin, and Tom Sawyer, and most recently he directed and choreographed the NYC revival of Seesaw. Blevins also directed and choreographed his original musical Count to Ten at the New York Musical Theatre Festival. He has worked with many Tony and Academy Award winning directors and choreographers including Sir Richard Attenborough, Woody Allen, and Bob Fosse. Michael Blevins has performed with many professionals including Michael Douglas, Victor Garber, Brooke Shields, Beth Leavel, and Robert Downey Jr. He has appeared in several Broadway productions including Bring Back Birdie, Neil Simon’s Little Me, and Tony winning Tap Dance Kid in which he created the role “Winslow”. He is most widely known for his portrayal of Mark in the movie A Chorus Line. Most recently, Blevins joined artists around the world to celebrate one of America’s greatest art forms and performed selections from Bob Fosse’s DANCIN’ at City Center in the Career Transition for Dancer’s Benefit Gala. 

The deadline to register is February 23 and the course will run February 24 through June 2. Those interested in joining the program must call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900 or email boxoffice@centenarystageco.org to schedule an interview with the director of the program, Michael Blevins. For more information about the program visit Click Here or call the box office at (908) 979-0900. 

For more information, visit Click Here or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers. 

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the Stage of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit Click Here 

The 2022-23 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), Visions Federal Credit Union, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters. 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Tickets to Taylor Dayne And Almost Queen to Go On Sale at BergenPAC This Week Photo
Tickets to Taylor Dayne And Almost Queen to Go On Sale at BergenPAC This Week

bergenPAC  will present two new shows for the 2024 season. Taylor Dayne on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 7 p.m.; Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

2
Nunnbetter Dance Theatre To Welcome Guest Artists To Join The 25th Anniversary Production Photo
Nunnbetter Dance Theatre To Welcome Guest Artists To Join The 25th Anniversary Production Of THE NUTCRACKER

Nunnbetter Dance Theatre welcomes exciting guest artists to join the 25th anniversary production of The Nutcracker. Guest artists include Daniel Alejandro Guzman, Corey Betts, and Alfredo Ajram. NDT's annual presentation of The Nutcracker is a beloved holiday tradition in Bergen County.

3
Two Rivers Annual Holiday Pop-Up to Take Place This Saturday Photo
Two River's Annual Holiday Pop-Up to Take Place This Saturday

Join Two River Theater for a festive celebration of art, community, friends, and music outside on our Plaza and indoors in the Lobby on Saturday, December 16 from 10:00am – 2:00pm.

4
Video: Paper Mill Playhouse Discusses FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Photo
Video: Paper Mill Playhouse Discusses FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Watch as Paper Mill Prologues gives their audience extra insight and context for their production of Fiddler on the Roof!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season Video
Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season
Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE Video
Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here' Video
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here'
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
A Midwinter Night's Dream in New Jersey A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)Tracker
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
Mayo Performing Arts Center (5/16-5/16)
A Night on the Town in New Jersey A Night on the Town
New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (4/27-4/27)
Xian Conducts Carmina Burana in New Jersey Xian Conducts Carmina Burana
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/01-3/01)
Nutcracker with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra in New Jersey Nutcracker with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra
Mayo Performing Arts Center (12/15-12/27)
The Scarlet Letter in New Jersey The Scarlet Letter
Two River Theater (2/03-2/25)
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
State Theatre New Jersey (2/18-2/18)
GREASE in New Jersey GREASE
Algonquin Arts Theatre (5/10-5/19)
Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony in New Jersey Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (3/15-3/15)
Eleemosynary in New Jersey Eleemosynary
Playhouse 22 (1/06-1/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You