Centenary Stage Company Seeking Applications For 2022-23 Artistic Internship Program

The Centenary Stage Company, a not-for-profit professional theatre company in residency on the campus of Centenary University in Hackettstown, NJ is now seeking applicants for the 2022-23 Artistic Internship program.

Centenary Stage Company is seeking to fill the internship immediately. Those interested in applying for the internship must submit a resume and two letters of recommendation via email as PDF attachments with the subject line CSC Internship Application to CSC General Manager, Christopher Young at christopher.young15@centenaryuniversity.edu or via mail to Attn: Christopher Young Centenary Stage Company 400 Jefferson Street Hackettstown, NJ 07840.

For more information regarding the CSC Artistic Internship, contact CSC General Manager, Christopher Young, at (908) 979-0900.

The Artistic Internship program is designed to provide each intern the opportunity to explore all facets of the business of theatre, from administration to performance and production. The program is geared toward applicants who have completed their undergraduate training and are seeking to bridge the gap between their academic career and the professional theatre industry while providing young artists a place to build their early careers. The aim of the program is to equip interns with a clear understanding off how the business of theatre works on every level by providing real-world experience in a hands-on, fast paced environment gaining experience in a variety of capacities using a wide array of skills. Interns will also work alongside and directly with industry professionals, both resident artists and nationally renowned professional guest artists, providing unique networking opportunities.

This is a paid internship with a monthly stipend. Interns participating in the Young Audience Series Touring program will receive an additional per performance stipend when applicable. No housing is provided. All applicants should be local hire with the ability to commute. The internship is a year long commitment from start date. Flexible evening and weekend availability as dictated by event calendar required.

All interns, regardless of specific area of focus, will work closely with CSC staff and gain extensive training in day-to-day operations and management of the business including assisting with marketing, development, fundraising, community and educational outreach, company management, patron relations, content creation, social media engagement, web development and maintenance, and all other administrative initiatives. Interns will become proficient with theatre Manager, the ticketing software used widely by performing arts organizations across North America, as well as various other software programs utilized by the organization, including but not limited to, the full Microsoft Office suite and various Adobe programs, including Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and After Effects.

Performance focused interns will be granted opportunity to audition for and, if cast, perform in CSC mainstage productions. Although the internship does not guarantee performance roles in CSC mainstage productions, it does promise performance opportunity to those interested. Interns with a performance focus can earn Equity Points through the Equity Membership Candidacy Program (EMC) if cast in a CSC mainstage production operating under an Actors Equity Association (AEA) contract. In addition, interns will be granted the opportunity to perform with the CSC Young Audience Series Touring program. Interns participating in the CSC Young Audience Series Touring program will receive an additional per performance stipend.

Stage Management and Technical focused interns will be granted opportunity to work on both mainstage and touring productions. Interns with this focus will have the opportunity to work in the production shops, rehearsal studios, backstage assignments, assistant direct, assistant stage manage, operate light and sound boards, as well as various other production responsibilities as dictated by individual production needs. Stage Management and Technical focus interns will have the opportunity to work with resident production staff, alongside guest professionals in lighting, scenery, sound, costume designers, and with AEA stage managers and actors. These interns will also be granted the opportunity to work with the CSC Young Audience Series Touring program. Interns participating in the CSC Young Audience Series Touring program will receive an additional per performance stipend.

Centenary Stage Company is seeking to fill the internship immediately. Those interested in applying for the internship must submit a resume and two letters of recommendation via email as PDF attachments with the subject line CSC Internship Application to CSC General Manager, Christopher Young at christopher.young15@centenaryuniversity.edu or via mail to Attn: Christopher Young Centenary Stage Company 400 Jefferson Street Hackettstown, NJ 07840. For more information regarding the CSC Artistic Internship, contact CSC General Manager, Christopher Young, at (908) 979-0900.

For more information visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances.