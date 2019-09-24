Centenary Stage Company Announces Cast For THE GHOST TRAIN

Centenary Stage Company's professional theatre series kicks off with Arnold Ridley's classic comedic thriller The Ghost Train October 4 through 20 in the Lackland Performing Arts Center. Tickets range from $27.50 to $32.00 for adults with discounts available for students, seniors and children under 12. Tickets are available on - line at centenarystageco.org or by phone at (908) 979 - 0900. All performances will be held in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

First produced in 1925 and filmed no less than three times, The Ghost Train was a long running success in London and on Broadway. In Maine, near the Canadian border, there's a legend of a phantom locomotive sweeping through a peaceful village, leaving death in its wake. Despite a psychic station master's weird stories of a ghost train, the six stranded passengers decide to say the night. They soon regret the decision as ghostly and not so ghostly apparitions materialize and the ghost train comes barreling down the line.

The thirteen-actor company of The Ghost Train features new and returning professional guest artists from the tri-state area. Returning to the Centenary Stage Company stage are David Sitler (An Enemy of the People, Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Jersey Lily) as Saul Hodgkin, Caroline Popp (The Cripple of Inishmaan) as Miss Bourne, Michael Irivin Pollard (An Enemy of the People) as Herbert Price, Craig Macdonald (The Nether) as John Sterling and Peter Kendall (Bram Stoker's Dracula) as Richard Winthrop. Making their CSC debuts are Justin Pietropaolo and Lauren Mack as Teddie Deakin & Julia Price respectively. Rounding out the cast is Sara Giacomini as Peggy Murdock, Campbell Symes as Elsie Winthrop, CJ Carter as Charles Murdock, Ryan Robert Washington as Jackson, Malachi Bobien as Detective and Gabe Landes as Detective. The production is directed by Centenary Stage Company's own award-winning Artistic Director Carl Wallnau.

Tickets for The Ghost Train range from $27.50 to $32.00 for adults and vary by performance date. Performances will be held in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center located at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ 07840 on the campus of Centenary University. Performances are Thursdays, October 10 and 17 at 7:30 pm; Friday, October 4 at 2:00 pm (Preview Performance); Fridays, October 4, 11 and 18 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, October 5, 12 and 19 at 8:00 pm; Sundays, October 6, 13 and 20 at 2:00 pm and Wednesdays, October 9 and 16 at 2:00 pm. Thursday evening performances are a Buy One/Get One Rush Ticket Special when purchased in person at the Centenary Stage Company box office beginning at 5:30PM. BOGO offer not valid for advance ticket sales. For Wednesday matinee performances CSC offers a buffet matinee for groups of 25 or more. Centenary Stage Company also offers a special Hackettstown Resident $10.00 Rush Ticket for the Friday, October 4 2:00 pm preview performance. Offer may only be redeemed in person with a valid ID at the Centenary Stage Company Box office on the day of the performance. The Friday Preview Rush ticket is not available for advance sales on-line or in person. Additionally, Centenary Stage Company offers discounted rates for groups, students, seniors, alumni, faculty and staff.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office hours are Monday to Friday, 1 - 5 pm and two hours prior to all performances. It is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in Centenary Stage Company news & special offers.

Centenary Stage Company's The Ghost Train by Arnold Ridley is sponsored in part by The House of the Good Shepherd, Heath Village Retirement Community and The Hackettstown Rotary Club.

The 2019-2020 season of performing arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, and CSC corporate sponsors, including Season Sponsor Heath Village Retirement Community, The House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.





