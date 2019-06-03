Casting Announced For Shakespeare In The Park In Bergen County

For the second summer, Black Box Studios will present free productions of Shakespeare's classics in various locations throughout Bergen County. After the success of 2018's Macbeth and Twelfth Night, Black Box Studios is pleased to announce a cast of professional New York actors and New Jersey locals for Romeo & Juliet and Othello!

The core company of both shows includes repeat players from last year: Michael Gardiner (Iago), Sara Giacomini (Romeo), Danielle MacMath (Benvolio, Emilia), Ellen Revesz (The Nurse), Benjamin Shanblatt (Chorus), Larissa Terese (Juliet, Bianca), Zach Abraham (Brabantio/Lodovico), Sam Cancelarich (Senator/Ensemble), and Jason Felix (Tybalt). They are joined by newcomers Stacy Cancelarich (Lady Capulet), Cassandra Guglielmo (Peter, Desdemona), Alex Hughes (Mercutio, Cassio), Kentrell Loftin (Friar Laurence, Othello), Arthur Gregory Pugh (Lord Capulet, Montano), and Conor Wilson (Pairs, Roderigo).

Want to join this stellar cast? This year, there is a special performance opportunity for teens ages 16-19: The Summer Shakespeare Experience! Participants will play ensemble roles in Othello and Romeo and Juliet alongside professional actors, observe rehearsals, attend master classes, and perform in a Showcase Night at the end of the summer! For registration info, please contact BlackBoxPAC@gmail.com

Shows will be from July 11 to August 21, travelling to Englewood, Teaneck, Ridgewood, and Tenafly. Exact locations and dates to be announced soon!

All performances are free to the public, thanks to the support of the following sponsors: The Township of Teaneck, Holy Name Hospital, Provident Bank, Five Star Senior Residences, Cross River Bank, The Ardelle Institute, Friedburg Properties, Friends of the Englewood Library, The Boro of Tenafly, and The Ridgewood Guild.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You