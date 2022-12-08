Carteret High School Choir To Join Foreigner Tribute Band In Concert

The Carteret High School Choir, led by Mr. Kason Jackson, will perform with the nation's leading Foreigner tribute band, Double Vision - The Foreigner Experience at Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center on Friday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $34.99, and can be purchased at Carteret Performing Arts Center or www.carteretpac.com.

The music of Foreigner defined a generation. With ten multi-platinum albums and sixteen Top 30 hits, Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Double Vision - The Foreigner Experience authentically recreates these hits with an unparalleled passion and precision.

The Carteret High School Choir will accompany Double Vision in performing its timeless number-one hit, "I Want to Know What Love Is."

"We are so proud to welcome the Carteret High School Choir to perform on our stage," said Carteret Performing Arts Center Executive Director Diana St. John, "and we hope the students have the time of their lives."

The choir is under the direction of Mr. Kason Jackson, who is in his seventh year as Director of Vocal Music at Carteret High School. Mr. Jackson received his Bachelor of Music Degree in Music Education with a concentration in Voice from Mason Gross School of the Arts of Rutgers University.

At Carteret High School, Mr. Jackson developed a vocal program with three curricular levels (Concert Choir, Chorale, & Chamber Choir) with more than 100 students participating. In addition, he has developed two extracurricular choirs; Varsity Vocals & Bella Voce. Under his direction, his choirs consistently received superior ratings at many festivals and competitions such as, Music in the Parks, Heritage Music Festival, NJACDA High School Choral Festival & ICHSA Competition. For the December 16th concert at Carteret Performing Arts Center, the choir will consist of approximately 20 students ranging in age from 14 to 18.

"We wanted the choir for authenticity when performing "I Want To Know What Love Is," said Double Vision lead singer Chandler Mogel. "Foreigner used a choir on the original recording, and when they perform live they feature a different local choir at every stop on their tour. As a tribute band, we believe in properly recreating these epic songs in all aspects, down to the finest details. Plus, it's such a great dynamic musically to work with a choir. We're really looking forward to it."

Featuring some of New York's most esteemed musicians, including Mogel - who is a professional studio vocalist who's performed on upwards of 400 songs and over 25 albums - Double Vision is renowned for delivering the highest level of integrity and technical prowess, resulting in a legitimate tribute and genuine performance. Second to none at recreating the masterful songs Foreigner fans worldwide have come to love, Double Vision brings audiences an unforgettable experience with ear to ear smiles, singing, dancing, and clapping along to some of the greatest hit songs from the 70's & 80's, including "Juke Box Hero," "Hot Blooded," "Cold As Ice," "Urgent," "Double Vision," "Head Games," "Waiting For A Girl Like You," "Feels Like The First Time," and more.

Opening the show will be Separate Ways, the Ultimate Tribute to the music of Journey. An accurate portrayal of the Steve Perry era is duplicated in every way, including all of the subtle nuances, inflections, harmonies, and visual gratification of seeing an original Journey show.

"We don't always have the luxury of performing with a choir at every tour stop," added Mogel, "but seeing as how performing in Carteret is a homecoming for us, we wanted to swing for the fences!"

Tickets can be purchased here: www.carteretpac.com. Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center is located at 46 Washington Avenue, Carteret, NJ 07008. For more information, call the box office at 877-849-2722 or visit www.carteretpac.com.