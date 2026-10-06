Capleton and Tarrus Riley to Perform at NJPAC

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The RoadBlock Radio Concert Series brings reggae and dancehall stars Capleton, “The Fireman,” and Tarrus Riley, “Mr. Singy Singy,”to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, November 27, at 8 p.m. From Capleton's explosive delivery to Riley's soaring, soulful vocals, the evening will celebrate the unmistakable energy and spirit of Jamaican music in downtown Newark.

With a commanding voice and electrifying stage presence, Capleton has helped shape the sound of reggae and dancehall for more than three decades. Born Clifton George Bailey III in Jamaica's St. Mary parish, he emerged through the sound-system scene and became a leading force in dancehall's embrace of roots reggae and Rastafarian spirituality. His music pairs driving rhythms with messages of resilience, social consciousness and spiritual conviction.

Capleton expanded his international audience with the Def Jam albums Prophecy and I-Testament, bringing his distinctive sound into conversation with hip-hop through collaborations with artists including Method Man and Q-Tip.

His catalog includes “Tour,” “Wings of the Morning” and “That Day Will Come,” along with the albums More Fire, the GRAMMY-nominated Still Blazin' and Reign of Fire. Onstage, “The Fireman” lives up to his name with performances fueled by intensity and audience connection.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 9th at 10:00 a.m. visit NJPAC.org or call 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 04 Hrs 05 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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