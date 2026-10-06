Capleton and Tarrus Riley to Perform at NJPAC
The Jamaican music powerhouses will bring three decades of reggae and dancehall to downtown Newark.
The RoadBlock Radio Concert Series brings reggae and dancehall stars Capleton, “The Fireman,” and Tarrus Riley, “Mr. Singy Singy,”to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, November 27, at 8 p.m. From Capleton's explosive delivery to Riley's soaring, soulful vocals, the evening will celebrate the unmistakable energy and spirit of Jamaican music in downtown Newark.
With a commanding voice and electrifying stage presence, Capleton has helped shape the sound of reggae and dancehall for more than three decades. Born Clifton George Bailey III in Jamaica's St. Mary parish, he emerged through the sound-system scene and became a leading force in dancehall's embrace of roots reggae and Rastafarian spirituality. His music pairs driving rhythms with messages of resilience, social consciousness and spiritual conviction.
Capleton expanded his international audience with the Def Jam albums Prophecy and I-Testament, bringing his distinctive sound into conversation with hip-hop through collaborations with artists including Method Man and Q-Tip.
His catalog includes “Tour,” “Wings of the Morning” and “That Day Will Come,” along with the albums More Fire, the GRAMMY-nominated Still Blazin' and Reign of Fire. Onstage, “The Fireman” lives up to his name with performances fueled by intensity and audience connection.
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 9th at 10:00 a.m. visit NJPAC.org or call 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722).
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