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Video: Watch 'Close Every Door' From JOSEPH... at Axelrod PAC
The Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical is playing at the Deal Park theatre.
An excerpt of David Smolokoff performing "Close Every Door" as Joseph is the latest footage from the Axelrod Performing Arts Center's production of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT. The production is playing at the theatre at 100 Grant Ave. in Deal Park, New Jersey.
The musical, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, reimagines the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colors. Its score includes the Joseph numbers "Any Dream Will Do" and "Close Every Door," along with ensemble numbers in styles ranging from country western to 1950s doo-wop and island calypso.
The Axelrod PAC production was previously announced with Smolokoff in the title role, and Mary Bridget Davies later joined the cast as the Narrator. Earlier footage from the production marked its opening.
The production runs through November 22.
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