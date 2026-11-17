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An excerpt of David Smolokoff performing "Close Every Door" as Joseph is the latest footage from the Axelrod Performing Arts Center's production of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT. The production is playing at the theatre at 100 Grant Ave. in Deal Park, New Jersey.

The musical, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, reimagines the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colors. Its score includes the Joseph numbers "Any Dream Will Do" and "Close Every Door," along with ensemble numbers in styles ranging from country western to 1950s doo-wop and island calypso.

The Axelrod PAC production was previously announced with Smolokoff in the title role, and Mary Bridget Davies later joined the cast as the Narrator. Earlier footage from the production marked its opening.

The production runs through November 22.

The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 10% 2 PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 9% 3 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 6% 4 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Drama Geek Studios 4% 5 FINDING NEVERLAND Bellarine Theatre Company 4% Best Play 1 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 10% 2 ARE THE BENNET GIRLS OK? Magnolia Productions 7% 3 1984 Drama Geek Studios 6% 4 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Studio Players 6% 5 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Middletown Arts Center 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Phoenix Productions 13% 2 Algonquin Arts Theatre 9% 3 North Brunswick Drama Group 8% 4 99 Cent Players 8% 5 Studio Players 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Sean Sciarrillo - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 9% 2 Aaron Ballentine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF The Actors Studio of New Jersey 7% 3 Callie Henrysen - ROCK OF AGES The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 4 Anthony Viera - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 4% 5 John Griffin - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Phoenix Productions 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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