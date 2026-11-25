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“Anything can happen if you let it.” By Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins

Paper Mill Playhouse opens their 2026/2027 Season with a spectacular production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins running through Sunday, January 3, 2027. This is the show to see this holiday season. It enjoys the expert direction of Paper Mill Playhouse’s Producing Artistic Director, Mark S. Hoebee and vibrant choreography by Denis Jones. You will be captivated from the opening number to the curtain call. Make a trip to the Playhouse for a family outing, date night or gather a group of friends. Mary Poppins will appeal to people of all ages. We attended the opening night when audience members were charmed by the show and gave it a well-deserved standing ovation.

Mary Poppins is based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the 1964 Walt Disney film by the same name. Co-created by Cameron Mackintosh, it has a book by Julian Fellowes, and original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman. The show also has new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

Mary Poppins tells the story of the magical nanny who arrives at the Banks household in London to bring harmony to the family. With her friend Bert, Mary Poppins has imaginative adventures with the Banks’ young children, Jane and Michael. But will businessman, George Banks learn to relax and enjoy the love of his wife, Winifred and the company of his curious, energetic children? The story has thoughtful and important messaging. It’s the ultimate feel-good story!

The cast of Mary Poppins is a total WOW. They bring the show's striking musical numbers, spirit, comedy, and heartfelt moments to the Millburn stage. The company is led by Kara Lindsay as Mary Poppins and Will Burton as Bert. They are joined by the abundant talents of Will Blum as George Banks; Ashley Blanchet as Winifred Banks; Natalie Charlé Ellis as Bird Woman/Miss Andrew; Dierdre Friel as Mrs. Brill, Alvin Crawford as Admiral Boom/Bank Chairman; and Sam Faulkner as Robertson Ay. The youngsters, Beatrice Goddard Beggs and Emery Layne Large alternate in the role of Jane Banks. Max Ryan Burach and Rocco Van Auken alternate in the part of Michael Banks.

The versatile ensemble includes Sissy Bell, Taven Blanke, Audrey Curdo, Michael Di Leo, Nigel Jamal Hall, Jade Jones, Jordan King, Justin Michael López, Connor McRory, Sydni Moon, Joseph Morales, Corinne Munsch, Aaron Patterson, Becca Perron, Daryn Polzin, Zac Pritts, Charlie Ray, Rachel Revellese, Allysa Shorte, Caleb Sporrer, Bethany Ann Tesarck, and Cayel Tregeagle.

The score and musical numbers for Mary Poppins are performed to perfection. It’s impossible to pick a favorite. Delightful, beloved classics include A Spoonful of Sugar, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, Chim Chim Cher ee; Let’s Go Fly a Kite; and Step in Time. Many other musical gems make the show irresistible such as Cherry Tree Lane by George, Winifred, Jane, Michael, Mrs. Brill and Robertson Ay; Practically Perfect by Mary Poppins, Jane and Michael; A Man Has Dreams by George; Playing the Game by Mary Poppins and Toys; and Brimstone and Treacle by Miss Andrew. The troupe’s vocal and dance talents are stunning!

We applaud the creative team for creating the elaborate setting for Mary Poppins. The team includes musical direction by Ben McNaboe; scenic design by Timothy Mackabee; scenic coordination and additional design by Kelly James Tighe; costume design by Leon Dobkowski; lighting design by Charlie Morrison; sound design by Don Hanna; and hair wig and makeup design by J. Jared Janas. The casting is by The TRC Company. Jason Brouillard is the production stage manager.

Make Mary Poppins a part of your season of wonder and joy. You will love this show!

Paper Mill Playhouse is located at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, NJ. Tickets for Mary Poppins and upcoming shows are on sale now at The Official Site of Paper Mill Playhouse and by calling 973.376.4343 or at the Box Office.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for Murphymade

The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 7% 2 RENT Art House Productions 6% 3 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 5% 4 1776 Paper Mill Playhouse 5% 5 ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 4% Best Play 1 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Middletown Arts Center 6% 2 BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Brundage Park Playhouse 6% 3 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Studio Players 5% 4 1984 Drama Geek Studios 5% 5 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Art House Productions 6% 2 99 Cent Players 6% 3 Studio Players 6% 4 Paper Mill Playhouse 6% 5 Phoenix Productions 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Callie Henrysen - ROCK OF AGES The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 2 Aaron Ballentine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 3 Sean Sciarrillo - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 3% 4 Kimberly Jackson - ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 3% 5 Travis Gaston - ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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