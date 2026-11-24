"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Joanie Leeds and The B-Side Band to Perform MILK & COOKIES Series at State Theatre
The Studio space in New Brunswick will host the holiday music and storytelling series, with post-show treats from Cream-O-Land Dairy and LaBon Bake Shoppe.
State Theatre New Jersey will present two performances of the Milk & Cookies Series: Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Joanie Leeds on Saturday, December 5 and The B-Side Band on Saturday, December 12. Both dates include 10am and 12pm performances. The 12pm shows are sensory-friendly. Tickets are $5
State Theatre's Milk & Cookies series provides early childhood audiences of ages 3–8 with an engaging, interactive gateway to the performing arts. Hosted in STNJ's Studio space, the series combines live music and storytelling with post-show treats donated by Cream-O-Land Dairy and LaBon Bake Shoppe.
Championing inclusivity, the series offers specialized sensory-friendly performances during all 12pm showtimes, incorporating reduced acoustic levels and flexible seating environments to welcome neurodivergent children and families.
Joanie Leeds
Milk & Cookies
Sat, December 5 at 10am and 12pm
Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Joanie Leeds brings her high-energy, award-winning children's music to STNJ for a delightful Saturday! Get ready to sing, dance, and laugh along with Joanie as she fills the theater with joyful music.
The B-Side Holiday Jam
Milk & Cookies
Sat, December 12 at 10am and 12pm
Celebrate the holidays with the party band, The B-Side! Enjoy a family-friendly set of Pop, Soul, and holiday favorites for a festive, fun Saturday!
For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.
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