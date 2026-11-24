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State Theatre New Jersey will present two performances of the Milk & Cookies Series: Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Joanie Leeds on Saturday, December 5 and The B-Side Band on Saturday, December 12. Both dates include 10am and 12pm performances. The 12pm shows are sensory-friendly. Tickets are $5

State Theatre's Milk & Cookies series provides early childhood audiences of ages 3–8 with an engaging, interactive gateway to the performing arts. Hosted in STNJ's Studio space, the series combines live music and storytelling with post-show treats donated by Cream-O-Land Dairy and LaBon Bake Shoppe.

Championing inclusivity, the series offers specialized sensory-friendly performances during all 12pm showtimes, incorporating reduced acoustic levels and flexible seating environments to welcome neurodivergent children and families.

Joanie Leeds

Milk & Cookies

Sat, December 5 at 10am and 12pm

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Joanie Leeds brings her high-energy, award-winning children's music to STNJ for a delightful Saturday! Get ready to sing, dance, and laugh along with Joanie as she fills the theater with joyful music.

The B-Side Holiday Jam

Milk & Cookies

Sat, December 12 at 10am and 12pm

Celebrate the holidays with the party band, The B-Side! Enjoy a family-friendly set of Pop, Soul, and holiday favorites for a festive, fun Saturday!

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 7% 2 RENT Art House Productions 6% 3 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 5% 4 1776 Paper Mill Playhouse 4% 5 ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 4% Best Play 1 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Middletown Arts Center 6% 2 BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Brundage Park Playhouse 6% 3 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Studio Players 5% 4 1984 Drama Geek Studios 5% 5 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 99 Cent Players 6% 2 Art House Productions 6% 3 Studio Players 6% 4 Paper Mill Playhouse 6% 5 Phoenix Productions 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Callie Henrysen - ROCK OF AGES The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 2 Aaron Ballentine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 3 Sean Sciarrillo - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 3% 4 Kimberly Jackson - ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 3% 5 Travis Gaston - ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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