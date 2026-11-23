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As part of NJPAC's TD James Moody Jazz Festival, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center named Nathan Farrell as the first-prize winner of the 15th annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, also known as the SASSY Award. Selected from more than 360 entrants representing 38 countries, Farrell took first place following a live competition on Sunday, November 22, 2026, at NJPAC, where five finalists competed for the top prize.

Farrell performed "Alfie," a song notably recorded by Vaughan, and received the $5,000 first-place prize. Jackie Ribas took second place and received $1,500, while Alyssa Allgood placed third and received $500.

The 2026 Finalists

Alyssa Allgood (Chicago, IL)

Vahn Black (Detroit, MI)

Nathan Farrell (New York City, NY)

Angélique Nicolas (Paris, France)

​​​​​​​Jackie Ribas (New York City, NY)

The five finalists performed before a panel of judges comprising jazz vocalist José James; three-time Grammy Award nominee Gretchen Parlato; Tony and Drama Desk Award winner and Jazz at Lincoln Center Vice President of Programming Jason Olaine; Outer Critics Circle Award-winning actress and singer Lillias White; and percussionist T.S. Monk, son of jazz musician Thelonious Monk. The event was hosted by WBGO Radio's Gary Walker and featured a special performance by 2024 competition winner April May Webb.

About the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition

The competition honors the legacy of jazz vocalist and NEA Jazz Master Sarah Vaughan (1924–1990), whose career began in Newark. In 1942, as a teenager, Vaughan won an amateur singing contest at Harlem's Apollo Theater, marking the beginning of her professional music career. The competition recognizes emerging jazz vocalists from around the world.

Past winners of the SASSY Awards include Cyrille Aimée, Jazzmeia Horn, Ashleigh Smith, Arianna Neikrug, Deelee Dubé, Quiana Lynell, Laurin Talese, Samara Joy (2023 Grammy Award winner for Best New Artist), Gabrielle Cavassa, Tawanda Suessbrich-Joaquim, G. Thomas Allen, Lucía Gutiérrez Rebolloso, Tyreek McDole, April May Webb and Kate Kortum.

The Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition is open to unsigned singers over the age of 18 and provides opportunities for emerging jazz vocalists to gain recognition. Contestants are evaluated on vocal quality, musicality, technique, performance, individuality, artistic interpretation and ability to swing.

About Nathan Farrell

Nathan Farrell is a New York-based artist, vocalist, saxophonist, multi-instrumentalist, writer and producer. In 2026, he was featured with Grammy and Tony Award winner Bryan Carter's Jazz at Pride at Dizzy's Club and at Live from Emmet's Place.

A former participant in JAZZ HOUSE KiDS in Montclair, New Jersey, Farrell received recognition at a young age through awards and honors from the Essentially Ellington Festival at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Manhattan School of Music and Charles Mingus Festival, DownBeat magazine, and The Pittsfield Jazz Festival's Jazz Prodigy Series. He was also selected for the 2016 and 2017 Grammy Camp Jazz Session Big Bands.

His vocal collaborations include background vocals and arrangements for the Jonas Brothers at Prudential Center, an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and vocals on Lawrence's Grammy-nominated arrangement of "Something in the Water (Acoustic-ish)."

The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 6% 2 RENT Art House Productions 6% 3 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 5% 4 1776 Paper Mill Playhouse 4% 5 ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 4% Best Play 1 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Middletown Arts Center 6% 2 BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Brundage Park Playhouse 6% 3 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Studio Players 5% 4 1984 Drama Geek Studios 5% 5 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Studio Players 6% 2 Art House Productions 6% 3 99 Cent Players 6% 4 Phoenix Productions 6% 5 Brundage Park Playhouse 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Callie Henrysen - ROCK OF AGES The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 2 Aaron Ballentine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 3 Sean Sciarrillo - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 3% 4 Kimberly Jackson - ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 3% 5 Julie Bianciella - INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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