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Video: Watch Will Burton And Cast Rehearse 'Step in Time' For MARY POPPINS At Paper Mill Playhouse
The production, starring Kara Lindsay and Will Burton, begins performances November 18 ahead of its November 22 opening night.
A new rehearsal video from Paper Mill Playhouse offers a sneak peek at Will Burton as Bert and the cast of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's MARY POPPINS performing "Step in Time." The production will open the theater's 88th season in Millburn, New Jersey. Check out the video!
Based on the stories of P. L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, MARY POPPINS follows a mysterious nanny who arrives at the Banks household, bringing magic, adventure and valuable life lessons to the family. The musical features beloved songs including "A Spoonful of Sugar," "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" and "Step in Time." It features a book by Julian Fellowes, original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, and additional songs by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.
The production runs November 18, 2026, through January 3, 2027, with an official opening night on November 22. Rehearsals began in late October, as seen in BroadwayWorld's previously released rehearsal photos.
As previously announced, Kara Lindsay stars in the title role alongside Burton as Bert. The production is directed by Paper Mill Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee, with choreography by Denis Jones and music direction by Ben McNaboe.
Tickets are available at papermill.org.
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