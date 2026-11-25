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New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present the annual Thanksgiving Comedy Fest, uniting legendary comedians Bill Bellamy, Luenell, Mark Curry, and Tacarra Williams for a night of laughter. On Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 8:00 p.m., Prudential Hall will offer fans the opportunity to celebrate Thanksgiving week.

Widely recognized for coining the phrase “booty call,” Bellamy's credits include Def Comedy Jam, Who's Got Jokes?, Last Comic Standing, Any Given Sunday, and Issa Rae's Insecure.

Luenell

Luenell is known for her role as the “hooker with a heart of gold” in Borat. Her credits include A Star Is Born, Dolemite Is My Name, Hotel Transylvania, Taken 2, That's My Boy, Snoop Dogg's Bad Girls of Comedy, and Lopez.

Known for his portrayal of Mark Cooper in the ABC sitcom Hangin' with Mr. Cooper, Curry has also appeared in Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show, Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and more. His stand-up has been featured on HBO's One Night Stand, Comedy Central Presents, and Def Comedy Jam.

Tacarra Williams

Williams draws on her personal experiences in her stand-up comedy. In addition to her Comedy Central special produced by Kevin Hart, she has opened for Tony Rock, Deray Davis, and Bill Bellamy, and appeared on Shaq's All-Star Comedy Jam and NBC's Bring the Funny.

The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 7% 2 RENT Art House Productions 6% 3 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 5% 4 1776 Paper Mill Playhouse 4% 5 ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 4% Best Play 1 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Middletown Arts Center 6% 2 BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Brundage Park Playhouse 6% 3 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Studio Players 5% 4 1984 Drama Geek Studios 5% 5 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Art House Productions 6% 2 99 Cent Players 6% 3 Studio Players 6% 4 Paper Mill Playhouse 6% 5 Phoenix Productions 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Callie Henrysen - ROCK OF AGES The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 2 Aaron Ballentine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 3 Sean Sciarrillo - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 3% 4 Kimberly Jackson - ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 3% 5 Travis Gaston - ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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