Bill Bellamy, Luenell and More to Headline NJPAC Thanksgiving Comedy Fest
The lineup will also feature Mark Curry and Tacarra Williams.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present the annual Thanksgiving Comedy Fest, uniting legendary comedians Bill Bellamy, Luenell, Mark Curry, and Tacarra Williams for a night of laughter. On Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 8:00 p.m., Prudential Hall will offer fans the opportunity to celebrate Thanksgiving week.
Bill Bellamy
Widely recognized for coining the phrase “booty call,” Bellamy's credits include Def Comedy Jam, Who's Got Jokes?, Last Comic Standing, Any Given Sunday, and Issa Rae's Insecure.
Luenell
Luenell is known for her role as the “hooker with a heart of gold” in Borat. Her credits include A Star Is Born, Dolemite Is My Name, Hotel Transylvania, Taken 2, That's My Boy, Snoop Dogg's Bad Girls of Comedy, and Lopez.
Mark Curry
Known for his portrayal of Mark Cooper in the ABC sitcom Hangin' with Mr. Cooper, Curry has also appeared in Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show, Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and more. His stand-up has been featured on HBO's One Night Stand, Comedy Central Presents, and Def Comedy Jam.
Tacarra Williams
Williams draws on her personal experiences in her stand-up comedy. In addition to her Comedy Central special produced by Kevin Hart, she has opened for Tony Rock, Deray Davis, and Bill Bellamy, and appeared on Shaq's All-Star Comedy Jam and NBC's Bring the Funny.
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