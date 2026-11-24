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Video: THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI at Shakespeare Theatre of NJ
The song comes from the scene in which Della has cut off her long hair to buy Jim a gift.
A new performance video from THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI features Emily Rose DeMartino singing "The Same Girl" as Della in rehearsals. The production is set to run at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey this December, and the clip previews the holiday musical ahead of its opening.
In the video, DeMartino explains the context of the number. "In the song The Same Girl, which is what you're watching, Della has just cut off her beautifully long hair in order to get Jim something that he's been wanting for a long time," she says. Della is the wife of Jim in the story.
THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI is a musical adaptation of two O. Henry holiday stories. The book is by Mark St. Germain, with music by Randy Courts. Lyrics are by Courts and St. Germain. Paul Mullins directs the production, which is scheduled to play the F. M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre from December 5 to 27.
Earlier coverage of the production includes footage from the first rehearsal, in which DeMartino appears as Della alongside Matt Guernier as Jim.
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