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A new performance video from THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI features Emily Rose DeMartino singing "The Same Girl" as Della in rehearsals. The production is set to run at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey this December, and the clip previews the holiday musical ahead of its opening.

In the video, DeMartino explains the context of the number. "In the song The Same Girl, which is what you're watching, Della has just cut off her beautifully long hair in order to get Jim something that he's been wanting for a long time," she says. Della is the wife of Jim in the story.

THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI is a musical adaptation of two O. Henry holiday stories. The book is by Mark St. Germain, with music by Randy Courts. Lyrics are by Courts and St. Germain. Paul Mullins directs the production, which is scheduled to play the F. M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre from December 5 to 27.

Earlier coverage of the production includes footage from the first rehearsal, in which DeMartino appears as Della alongside Matt Guernier as Jim.

The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 6% 2 RENT Art House Productions 6% 3 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 5% 4 1776 Paper Mill Playhouse 4% 5 ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 4% Best Play 1 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Middletown Arts Center 6% 2 BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Brundage Park Playhouse 6% 3 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Studio Players 5% 4 1984 Drama Geek Studios 5% 5 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 99 Cent Players 6% 2 Art House Productions 6% 3 Studio Players 6% 4 Paper Mill Playhouse 6% 5 Phoenix Productions 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Callie Henrysen - ROCK OF AGES The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 2 Aaron Ballentine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 3 Sean Sciarrillo - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 3% 4 Kimberly Jackson - ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 3% 5 Julie Bianciella - INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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