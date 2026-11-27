IMPROV-ISH Featuring Doobie Wan Kenobi to Play Debonair Music Hall
The performance will take place on Saturday, December 12.
Debonair Music Hall, in association with Black Box Studios, will present Improv-ISH, featuring Doobie Wan Kenobi, on Saturday, December 12. Improv-ISH is a comedy show blending spontaneous improvisation, original sketches, and music. Audience suggestions help spark the action, while recurring characters, running jokes, and theatrical twists weave through the evening. The show also features ISH, a resident digital character whose sarcastic personality adds another voice to the mix.
A cash bar will be open throughout the evening, and free street and municipal lot parking are available. Debonair Music Hall is a live music venue presenting national touring acts and local bands in Teaneck, NJ. Food and drinks are available at the venue. Black Box Studios creates professional theater and presents special events in Bergen County and New York City.
Established in 2008, Black Box Studios also operates a collaborative performing arts school. Doors open at 6:30pm for a 7:30pm performance. The show is open to audiences ages 18 and older, and tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
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