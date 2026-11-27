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Debonair Music Hall, in association with Black Box Studios, will present Improv-ISH, featuring Doobie Wan Kenobi, on Saturday, December 12. Improv-ISH is a comedy show blending spontaneous improvisation, original sketches, and music. Audience suggestions help spark the action, while recurring characters, running jokes, and theatrical twists weave through the evening. The show also features ISH, a resident digital character whose sarcastic personality adds another voice to the mix.

A cash bar will be open throughout the evening, and free street and municipal lot parking are available. Debonair Music Hall is a live music venue presenting national touring acts and local bands in Teaneck, NJ. Food and drinks are available at the venue. Black Box Studios creates professional theater and presents special events in Bergen County and New York City.

Established in 2008, Black Box Studios also operates a collaborative performing arts school. Doors open at 6:30pm for a 7:30pm performance. The show is open to audiences ages 18 and older, and tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

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The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 7% 2 RENT Art House Productions 6% 3 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 5% 4 1776 Paper Mill Playhouse 4% 5 ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 4% Best Play 1 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Middletown Arts Center 6% 2 BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Brundage Park Playhouse 6% 3 1984 Drama Geek Studios 5% 4 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Studio Players 5% 5 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Art House Productions 6% 2 99 Cent Players 6% 3 Studio Players 6% 4 Paper Mill Playhouse 6% 5 Phoenix Productions 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Callie Henrysen - ROCK OF AGES The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 2 Aaron Ballentine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF The Actors Studio of New Jersey 3% 3 Sean Sciarrillo - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 3% 4 Al Bastin - JAGGED LITTLE PILL The Actors Studio of New Jersey 3% 5 Kimberly Jackson - ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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