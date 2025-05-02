CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90S MUSICAL Comes To Dunellen Theatre In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Actors Studio of New Jersey will present Cruel Intentions: The 90's Musical at the Dunellen Theatre for two nights only-Friday, June 27th and Saturday, June 28th at 8:00pm. Tickets are now on sale at www.actorsstudionj.org/cruelintentions.

This jukebox musical is a tribute to the iconic 1999 film and the unforgettable era of frosted tips, butterfly clips, and dial-up internet. Audiences can grab their squad, snag some delicious food and beverages (available for purchase and highly recommended), and relive the ultimate 90s nostalgia trip.

Cruel Intentions: The 90's Musical is based on the cult classic film, itself a modern, twisted take on the scandalous French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses. The story follows the wickedly charming step-siblings Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil as they spin a web of seduction, betrayal, and revenge at their elite Manhattan prep school.

With a soundtrack packed with the biggest 90s bangers-from Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera to Backstreet Boys, The Verve, and more-this show is a non-stop parade of guilty pleasures and throwback hits. Critics rave that it's "a pure 90s flashback that brings all the cheese, all the drama and the raunchiness", "a fun, light, and very '90s experience...a fun night out, and it succeeds in this", and "a nostalgia boost with a camp, upbeat 90's score that can't help but win you over".

This production is helmed by an ace creative team: directed by Michael Restaino, choreographed by Coldin Grundmeyer, associate directed and choreographed by Dan F. Sims, with production management by Heather Welsh and stage management by Joey Palazzo. Casting will be announced at a later date, so keep your eyes peeled for more updates!

