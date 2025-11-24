CHICAGO, A BRONX TALE, AND RENT IN CONCERT Come to MPAC In Winter 2026

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) will begin 2026 with a January–February lineup featuring Broadway productions, concerts, comedy, and special events.

Among the highlights are CHICAGO, A BRONX TALE: THE ONE MAN SHOW starring Chazz Palminteri, and RENT IN CONCERT, as well as performances by Alan Cumming, Linda Eder, and David Foster and Katharine McPhee. MPAC will also mark Black History Month with appearances by The Temptations, Cirque Kalabante, and Ndlovu Youth Choir.

The schedule includes a mix of ticketed events presented directly by MPAC and does not include guest attractions. Offerings range from illusionist Leon Etienne and tribute concerts to comedy from Jessica Kirson and a conversation with New York Mets broadcasters Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez, and Ron Darling.

JANUARY–FEBRUARY 2026 EVENTS AT MPAC

MAGIC ROCKS STARRING ILLUSIONIST LEON ETIENNE

Sunday, January 3, 2026 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

$35–$57

YELLOW BRICK JOEL: THE TRIBUTE CONCERT

Starring David Clark as Billy Joel and Bill Connors as Elton John

Thursday, January 8, 2026 at 8 p.m.

Friday, January 9, 2026 at 8 p.m. (Limited Tickets)

$35–$79

CHICAGO

Friday, January 16 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 17 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, January 18 at 2 p.m.

$79–$139

MANHATTAN COMEDY NIGHT

Friday, January 30, 2026 at 8 p.m.

$35–$57

THE NEW YORK BEE GEES

Saturday, January 31, 2026 at 8 p.m.

$35–$79

DREW FORUM PRESENTS: GARY COHEN, KEITH HERNANDEZ & Ron Darling

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

$47–$99 (Limited Tickets)

UMPHREY’S MCGEE

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

$49.50–$79.50

Alan Cumming: UNCUT

Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

$57–$109

AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH David Foster & Katharine McPhee

Friday, February 6, 2026 at 8 p.m.

$89–$159

THE MAN IN BLACK: A TRIBUTE TO Johnny Cash

Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 8 p.m.

$47–$67

THE TEMPTATIONS AND The Four Tops

Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

$79–$129

CIRQUE KALABANTE

Friday, February 13, 2026 at 8 p.m.

$47–$89

Linda Eder: WITH LOVE FROM LINDA

Saturday, February 14, 2026 at 8 p.m.

$57–$99

A BRONX TALE: THE ONE MAN SHOW STARRING Chazz Palminteri

Sunday, February 15, 2026 at 7 p.m.

$57–$99

Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 8 p.m.

$47–$79

RENT IN CONCERT

Friday, February 20, 2026 at 8 p.m.

$67–$109

THE Phil Collins STORY

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

$47–$79

THE FAB FOUR: HELP!

Friday, February 27, 2026 at 8 p.m.

$47–$89

NDLOVU YOUTH CHOIR

Saturday, February 28, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

$35–$67