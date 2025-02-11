Burton Cummings Brings THE 60TH ANNIVERSARY HITS TOUR To Mayo Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Canadian rock legend Burton Cummings brings his 60th Anniversary Hits Tour to Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on Wednesday, March 12 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $67-$119 (all fees included).

The tour comes on the heels of Cummings most recent release, A Few Good Moments, A Few Good Moments, Cummings' first new solo album in over a decade, has garnered great reviews with Vintage Rock writing, “The record finds the musician sounding as good as he did back when he sailed his killer vocals over classic hits ‘These Eyes,' ‘No Time,' and “American Woman.'” Cryptic Rock gave the album a 5-star review writing, that the album is, “contender for comeback album of the year.”

Burton Cummings is a candidate for Canada's most beloved rock ‘n' roll son, that rare artist who transcends time, genres, and generations with a body of work that continues to resonate with fans both old and new. As lead singer and songwriter for Canada's original rock ‘n' roll superstars, The Guess Who, Cummings scored an unprecedented string of international hit singles including “These Eyes,” “No Time,” and the chart-topping “American Woman.” During the course of its legendary career, the band released 11 studio albums, with 1970's American Woman reaching #1 in Canada and the top 10 in the United States. The Guess Who charted more than thirty Top 40 singles in Canada along with 14 in the US, including “American Woman” which went all the way to #1.

Beginning his career as a solo artist in 1976, Cummings continued his winning streak with his RIAA Gold-certified solo debut single, “Stand Tall,” produced by legendary hitmaker Richard Perry (Barbra Streisand, Carly Simon, Ringo Starr). He followed his inaugural solo success with more than a dozen hit singles and albums along with sold-out tours across Canada and the United States. Between 1977 and 1980, Cummings earned five Juno Awards for “Best Male Vocalist” and “Best Album,” serving as host of the annual Juno Awards gala a record four times. In 1978, his third solo album, Dream of a Child, became the first 4x Platinum-selling album by a Canadian artist.

Cummings continued to tour through the ‘80s and ‘90s, including a stint in Ringo Starr's first All Starr Band. He also launched his acclaimed “Up Close and Alone” solo concert series which saw him alone onstage recounting stories behind his best-known songs and sharing personal moments from his career. A live album of the same name followed.

Cummings stands tall as Canadian rock ‘n' roll royalty, a living legend who remains true to himself and his own way to rock. Now, with A Few Good Moments, Cummings continues at the top of his game as performer, singer, songwriter, and recording artist.

