Broadway's A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN Rocks MPAC

The Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical A Night With Janis Joplin rocks Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, September 19 at 8 pm. Tickets are $39-$79.

A Night With Janis Joplin is a musical journey celebrating Janis Joplin and her biggest musical influences - trailblazers like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith, all of whom inspired Joplin to become one of Rock and Roll's greatest legends. Like a comet that burns far too brightly to last, Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the Queen of Rock and Roll. Her unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, made Joplin a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock. Audiences will enjoy Joplin's favorites, including "Piece of My Heart," "Cry Baby," "Me and Bobby McGee" and many others.

The show stars Mary Bridget Davies, who received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Janis for the Broadway production of A Night With Janis Joplin. She has toured in Europe with Janis Joplin's original band, Big Brother and the Holding Company, and has formed her own band, titled The Mary Bridget Davies Group, that tours in festivals and clubs worldwide. Her band The Mary Bridget Davies Group released an album with original songs in 2012 titled Wanna Feel Somethin.

Previously, she was nominated in 2013 for a Helen Hayes Award for Best Lead Actress in a Musical. Davies has also performed in the First National Tour of A Night With Janis Joplin and the Broadway musical revue It Ain't Nothin' But the Blues, selling out shows across the country.

A Night With Janis Joplin is created, written and directed by Randy Johnson.

For more information about A Night With Janis Joplin, please visit http://www.anightwithjanisjoplin.com

For more information about Janis Joplin, please visit www.JanisJoplin.com





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You