Broadway Stars Come To THE BROADWAY LECTURE SERIES In Pompton Lakes

They say "All The World Is A Stage." Well, for Host & Creator Robert Bannon that is true. Robert, a Jersey based performer, came up with "The Broadway Lecture Series" while watching an episode of "Inside The Actor's Studio."

"There is such a demand for quality advice and such a curiosity of what life is like on Broadway, but there is no easy, affordable, accessible way for theatre fans and aspiring theatre performers to get the information, so "The Broadway Lecture Series" was born. It debuted last year at Montclair State University with Tony Winning Star of "MJ" Myles Frost. The chat moderated by Bannon allowed Myles to tell his story, share his advice, take questions, and meet and greet the fans in attendance.

The new season, just announced and currently on-sale, will move to Stageworks at Studio 2-3-7 in Pompton Lakes, NJ. This Non-Profit Community Theatre is home to full staged productions, classes, camp, and more. According to Bannon, it just seemed like the perfect place to hold these conversations and encourage the next generation of performers and fans! Tickets are on sale at www.stageworksnj.org.

Jelani Remy- From Eddie Kendricks in the Tony Award winning production of "Ain't Too Proud" to Simba in "The Lion King" for an epic run, Jelani is one of the most popular and charismatic young actors on Broadway. A Jersey Native Jelani joins the series March 11th at 3pm.

Ms. Jennifer Holliday- "And I am telling you, you do not want to miss this!" Grammy/Tony Winning Superstar Jennifer Holliday makes her Broadway Lecture Series debut to talk about her iconic run as Effie in "Dreamgirls." She has sold millions of records, performed for Presidents and Royalty, and is a Broadway Icon! Do not miss the chance to hear her story and meet her! April 15th at 7pm.

Kerry Butler- From "Beetlejuice" to "Xanadu" to "Hairspray" is there anything Kerry Butler can not do! Fresh off the stage of "Beetlejuice" Kerry will be giving advice on how to do it all! She sings, acts, dances, and does it all with ease! Hear how she started her career that led her to a Tony Nomination and how she became one of Broadway's Biggest Stars!

Eden Espinosa- The Iconic Voice that is Eden joins The Broadway Lecture Series! She made a splash as Elphaba in "Wicked," was in the final Broadway Cast of "Rent," and tore down the roof in "Bklyn." Before she returns to her jaw dropping performance in the new, soon to be classic "Lempicka" catch her inspiring story of her climb to one of the most iconic voices on stage.

The lecture series is an interactive chat about what it takes to make it to the bright lights of the stage. Questions from the audience will be collected to make this a truly interactive experience. Packages are available for all four events at a discounted rate!

This not to be missed conversation, will be followed by a VIP Meet & Greet for a limited amount of tickets. A professional photographer will be on hand to snap a picture with Jelani. VIP tickets also include seats in the first few rows of the auditorium.



The Broadway Lecture Series is created by Unfinished Business LLC. and Actor/Singer/Talk Show Host Robert Bannon. Robert is the creator & host of "The Roundtable" as well as its sister programs "Quarantine, Cabaret, & Cocktail," & "The Broadway Lecture Series." He has interviewed everyone from Chita Rivera to Perez Hilton, Heather Headley to Bianca Del Rio and more. The debut Lecture featured Tony Award Winner Myles Frost who spoke to a sold out crowd about his time in "MJ".

More Lecture Broadway guests are to be announced. This program will happen numerous times throughout the year to bring the Best of Broadway to the students, the community, and theater fans alike.