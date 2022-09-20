Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Brandon J. Dirden Directs Wife Crystal Dickinson In WINE IN THE WILDERNESS At Two River Theater

Performances run October 15 - November 6.

Sep. 20, 2022  

Wine in the Wilderness, written by Drama Desk Award winner Alice Childress and directed by Obie Award winner Brandon J. Dirden (director of August Wilson's Radio Golf and King Hedley II) launches Two River Theater's 2022/2023 Season on October 15.

Dirden says, "I am beyond excited to be teaming up with my favorite artist of ALL TIME, the magnificent Crystal Dickinson! Crystal leads a stellar cast in Alice Childress' seldom produced masterpiece, Wine in the Wilderness."

Set in 1964 during the race riots in Harlem, this reflection on how art truly reflects life focuses on artist Bill Jameson and his latest work, three paintings representing three types of Black womanhood. More than his artistic vision is challenged by the arrival of an unexpected muse who refuses to be bound by his shallow assumptions of all that Black womanhood can be.

Playwright Alice Childress is often described as a groundbreaking artist because she was the only African American woman to have written, produced, and published plays for four decades. Actress and activist Ruby Dee, who starred in the 1974 film adaption of Alice Childress' Wedding Band says, "Alice Childress is a splendid playwright, a veteran-indeed, a pioneer."

Director Brandon J. Dirden continues, "We are also honored to have the legendary Broadway lighting designer, educator and friend of Ms. Alice Childress, Kathy Perkins on this design team! I think audiences will be blown away by how Two River Theater continues to showcase exceptional talent while illuminating the depths of our humanity. Mark your calendars!"

The full cast includes Brittany Bellizare (TV's The Equalizer, Two River's King Hedley II and Seven Guitars), Crystal Dickinson (Broadway's Clybourne Park, Two River's Raisin in the Sun and August Wilson's Seven Guitars), Ricardy Fabre (The Christians, A Raisin in the Sun), Korey Jackson (Two River's The School for Wives, The Hot Wing King), Keith Randolph Smith (Spike Lee's Malcolm X, Broadway's August Wilson's Jitney and American Psycho).

The creative team includes Brandon J. Dirden, Director, Kaja Dunn, Intimacy Coordinator, Alex Murphy, Stage Manager, Natalie Jones, Assistant Stage Manager, Nikiya Mathis, Wig Designer, Richard H. Morris, Scenic Designer, Kathy A. Perkins, Lighting Designer, Karen Perry, Costume Designer, Kay Richardson, Sound Designer, and Caity Mulkearns, Associate Costume Designer.

Two River Theater will re-launch its beloved Inside Two River event series, a collection of mainly free events open to the general public. For Wine in the Wilderness, events will include a live, in-person radio interview with production creatives, an informative and lively discussion delving into the life and work of Alice Childress, and a hands-on painting event and wine tasting. Dates to be announced in the coming weeks!


