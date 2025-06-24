Blues Traveler, Rob Schneider, Tributes to Rod Stewart and Arena Rock On Sale at bergenPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



bergenPAC has announced four new shows on sale. Tonight's The Night – a Tribute to Rod Stewart on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at 7 p.m.; Blues Traveler on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 at 7 p.m.; Rob Schneider on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at 8 p.m.; Hairball: Tribute to Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue and Queen on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 27, 2025 at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Tonight's The Night – A Tribute to Rod Stewart

Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at 7 p.m.

$39-$49

Singer Rob Caudill, along with legendary drummer Carmine Appice, and Rod Stewart's former sax player Katja Rieckermann, lead an incredibly talented live band that accurately recreates the sound, excitement, and fun of a Rod Stewart concert! Carmine Appice, originally the drummer of the iconic Heavy Metal rock group Vanilla Fudge, was later a close collaborator with Rod Stewart, writing, recording and thrilling millions of fans all over the globe for over seven years. He was right by Rod's side helping to write some of his biggest hits like “Do Ya Think I'm Sexy” and “Young Turks”.

Blues Traveler

Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 at 7 p.m.

$49-$59-$79-$99-$129

Blues Traveler was formed in 1987 by singer/harmonica player John Popper, guitarist Chan Kinchla, bassist Bobby Sheehan, and drummer Brendan Hill; the band was part of a revival of the extended jamming style of '60s and '70s groups like the Grateful Dead and Led Zeppelin. The group was on the vanguard of the jam band scene of the 1990s, the first of their generation to sign to a major label, and one of a handful to experience genuine commercial success when the naggingly catchy “Run-Around” went into the Billboard Top Ten in 1995.

By that point, Blues Traveler had already carved themselves a place within the firmament of modern rock, earning a loyal audience through their sweaty improvs of blues-based rock and coalescing their peers by launching the H.O.R.D.E. Festival in 1992. One of several Lollapalooza-inspired touring fests, H.O.R.D.E. illustrated the large audience for jam bands and helped push Blues Traveler toward the top of the charts with their 1994 album Four going platinum six times. They didn't stay in the upper reaches of Billboard for long, but they never faded away. They worked steadily throughout the 2000s and beyond, sometimes experimenting — 2015's Blow Up the Moon was littered with unexpected cameos — but always returning to the blues as their foundation, a debt underscored by the 2021 blues covers album Traveler's Blues.

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 at 8 p.m.

$39-49-$59-$79-$99

Rob Schneider is an accomplished actor, comedian, screenwriter and director. A stand-up comic and veteran of the award-winning NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, Schneider has gone on to a successful career in films, television and continues his worldwide standup tour. Schneider's first Netflix comedy special, “Asian Momma, Mexican Kids,” premiered globally on August 11, 2020. Filmed in February, the special gives viewers a look at Schneider's family and personal life through hilarious anecdotes. The special ends with a surprise duet performance with Schneider's daughter Elle King.

Hairball

Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at 7 p.m.

$29-$39-$49

Celebrating 25 years of turning concerts into full-blown rock spectacles, Hairball continues to bring the ultimate 80s Rock & Roll tribute to fans across the nation. With heart-pounding accuracy, they recreate the iconic sound and style of legends like Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, and Queen, transforming the stage into an ever-changing tribute to rock history. Packed with pyrotechnics, lights, and surprises, every Hairball show is a larger-than-life experience. For two and a half decades, they've ignited crowds with their passion for Rock & Roll, proving they're still at the top of their game!

