Blues Legend Elvin Bishop To Perform In Morristown And Tarrytown

Alligator recording artist and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Elvin Bishop will give a special stripped down performance with harmonica master Charlie Musselwhite and guitarist/pianist Bob Welsh at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on Thursday, February 20 and the Tarrytown Music Hall in Tarrytown on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2020

Venue: Mayo Performing Arts Center

Address: 100 South St.

City: Morristown, NJ

Phone: 973-539-8008

Showtime: 8:00pm

Ticket price: $39-$69

Website: www.mayoarts.org

*See website for detailed ticket information

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2020

Venue: Tarrytown Music Hall

Address: 13 Main St.

City: Tarrytown, NY

Phone: 914-233-3856

Showtime: 8:00pm

Ticket price: $38-$68

Website: www.tarrytownmusichall.org

*See website for detailed ticket information

Bishop's latest Grammy-nominated Alligator Records release, Something Smells Funky 'Round Here, is rootsy, spirited, humorous and soulful, performed by serious musicians hell-bent on having a good time. The music is rootsy, spirited, humorous and soulful, performed by serious musicians hell-bent on having a good time. Bishop, a natural storyteller, is as slyly good-humored and instantly crowd-pleasing as he was when he was scoring Southern rock-styled hits during the 1970s or cutting award-winning blues albums over the last 30 years. For five decades, he has never stopped touring or releasing instantly recognizable music featuring his groundbreaking playing, easygoing vocals, and witty lyrics.

Ever since Elvin Bishop first hit the scene with the Paul Butterfield Blues Band back in 1965, he's blazed his own musical trail. Whether he was playing raw, eye-popping blues, or penning the evergreen radio hit Fooled Around And Fell In Love, or touring the world for decades delivering his original, good-time countrified blues, Bishop has always inspired his fans with his rowdy guitar playing and witty, slice-of-life songs. Rolling Stone calls Bishop "a legendary guitarist" whose playing is "impeccable and spirited...a distinguished American player."



Something Smells Funky 'Round Here was produced by Bishop and recording engineer Steve Savage and recorded at Bishop's Hog Heaven Studio in Lagunitas, California. Bishop wrote or co-wrote five songs (including two by the entire trio). The album mixes rousing new originals, reinventions of three Bishop classics and some unexpected, soul-shaking covers. The potent title track -- a tongue-in-cheek State Of The Union address as only Elvin can deliver -- kicks the album off with Bishop aiming his lyrical truths at those in power. The humorous but piercingly direct lyrics take aim at the current political scene while Bishop's deep blues guitar playing drives the point home. Jordan sings lead on four songs, including blistering reinventions of Jackie Wilson's Higher And Higher and Ann Peebles' I Can't Stand The Rain . Welsh, whose guitar or piano playing highlight every song, pounds the ivories on his own Bob's Boogie. "This album fell together easily," says Bishop. "Everything I visualized about the songs - from Bob's playing to Willy's singing, came true. Bob and Willy are great musicians."



Elvin Bishop formed The Big Fun Trio in late 2015 with his friends Bob Welsh and Willy Jordan. After playing just a handful of live dates, the group's instantly crowd-pleasing music and undeniable chemistry took the blues world by storm. With the release of their self-titled CD in 2017, media and fan response was immediate and overwhelming. DownBeat celebrated Bishop's "verbal hijinks, outstanding guitar work and country boy friendliness." OffBeat said The Big Fun Trio was "intricate, funky and uplifting," declaring them, "consistently great." With its top-shelf musicianship and front-porch vibe, the album earned a Grammy Award nomination.



The Big Fun Trio quickly discovered the more they played live, the more fun they had making music together. So a follow-up recording was an easy decision. Something Smells Funky 'Round Here, finds the group fearlessly laying it all on the line. According to Elvin, "With a trio there's no place to hide­-you've got to be pourin' everything you got right out front. You need to be totally into it all the time. It's really cool to see how people react to the goin'-for-it feel of the music."

With Something Smells Funky 'Round Here, Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio are clearly having a very good time. Having spent almost three years performing, these three tremendously talented musicians continue to inspire each other to new heights. As Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio take their music back on the road, fans will once again have a chance to experience the big fun first hand. According to Living Blues , "Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio has wonderful chemistry and are a joy to hear."

Photo Credit: Pat Johnson





