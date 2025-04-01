Blackmore's Night Bring Renaissance Rock To BergenPAC in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for a night of music like no other when Blackmore's Night takes the bergenPAC stage to present their unique blend of Renaissance, Folk and Rock on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at 8 p.m.

Blackmore's Night, which released its debut album Shadow of the Moon in 1997, is led by the husband-and-wife duo, Ritchie Blackmore, legendary guitarist formerly of Deep Purple and Rainbow, and award-winning vocalist Candice Night. Blackmore traverses between acoustic and electric guitar, mandolin, mandola, cello, and hurdy gurdy, while Night sings and plays seven medieval woodwinds, including bagpipe, chanters, shawms, corner music, pennywhistles, and recorders.

They're joined by keyboardist/back-up vocalist Bard David, violinist Scarlett Fiddler, back-up vocalist/shawm player Lady Lynn, bassist/rhythmic guitarist Earl Grey, and percussionist Troubadour of Aberdeen. Night writes the songs as the band embraces the aura of the old-world inn, from madrigals and ballads to good old fashioned, Renaissance-inspired pub songs.

She is set to release her new solo CD, Seaglass, on April 25, 2025. Composed, performed and produced by Night, it features a musical alchemy of her influences, experiences, and sensibility inspired by a lifetime of challenging musical adventures as well as the magic and demands of everyday life and family. It is an album that travels through rock, country, and deft acoustic pop terrains and matters of love, loss, inspiration, and hope to unearth sonic jewels, much like the power of the natural forces that craft sea glass itself. Fans can hear the first two singles here:

Blackmore's Night always invites a local pet rescue organization to set up a donation table at their concerts. Angels of Animals will be in the bergenPAC lobby, so the band encourages patrons to stop by their booth and help in any way they can. To learn more about the group, visit www.angelsofanimals.org

