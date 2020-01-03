Black Box Performing Arts Center's PYGMALION Will Open January 9th

Black Box Performing Arts Center will kick off 2020 with a new production of George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion! Pygmalion is the play that inspired the hit Broadway musical My Fair Lady, but in this version Eliza Doolittle is nobody's lady. This production will give you a closer look at Henry Higgins' wild experiment than you've ever seen before.

BBPAC's production is directed by Matt Okin, Stage Managed by Anthony Altavilla, and features the talents of Zach Abraham, Stacy Cancelarich, Michael Gardiner, Sara Giacomini, Kentrell Loftin, Sean Mannix, Ellen Revesz, Ilana Schimmel, Laurence Wallace, and Katherine Anne Marie as Eliza Doolittle. Pygmalion is sponsored in part by Dance Art Creative Center, Bauer Printing, and Mike Pessolano of Friedburg Properties. Promo photos provided by Jeff Keller of DACC.



Pygmalion will be the first main stage show of 2020. The Black Box Performing Arts Center (home of the performing arts school Black Box Studios, est. 2007) continues to emerge as the Tri-State area's premiere destination for both cutting-edge professional theater and collaborative performing arts education - now located in Englewood, NJ- just a quick ride over the George Washington Bridge. Black Box was the recipient of the 2017 Teaneck Chamber of Commerce's Cultural Arts Award, and currently serves on the Chamber Board as the Chair of the Cultural Arts Committee. In addition to main stage productions, Black Box PAC will present shows for kids, original material, and special events including Open Mic Nights, Comedy Nights, and staged readings.

Pygmalion plays Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm from January 9 through 26 at the Black Box Performing Arts Center (49 East Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631). Tickets can be purchased online or at the door, per availability.

Pygmalion plays the following performance schedule:



Thursday 1/9

Friday 1/10

Saturday 1/11

Sunday 1/12

Thursday 1/16

Friday 1/17

Saturday 1/18

Sunday 1/19

Thursday 1/23

Friday 1/24

Saturday 1/25

Sunday 1/26

Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students/seniors.Tickets are now available at www.blackboxpac.com. Group rates for 10 or more are available by calling (201)-569-2070. Tickets can also be purchased at the venue.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You