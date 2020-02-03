Bergen Performing Arts Center Will Present Michael Franti & Spearhead

New shows on sale at bergenPAC: Michael Franti & Spearhead on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at 8 p.m.; Vic DiBitetto on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Michael Franti is a musician, humanitarian, filmmaker, and activist who is recognized as a pioneering force in the music industry. He believes that there is a great battle taking place in the world today between cynicism and optimism, so he made his most recent album, Stay Human Vol. II, his highest charting album to date, to remind himself - and anyone who's listening - that there is still good in the world and that it is worth fighting for. The songs were inspired by Franti's new self-directed documentary, Stay Human, which won an array of awards at film festivals worldwide. Throughout his multi-decade career, Franti has earned four Billboard #1 singles with triumphantly hopeful hits such as "Sound of Sunshine" and "Say Hey (I Love You)." Michael owns Soulshine Bali, the leading yoga retreat hotel in Ubud, Bali, and co-founded Do It For The Love with his wife, Sara Agah Franti, a wish granting organization that brings people living with life threatening illnesses, children with severe challenges, and wounded veterans to any live concert anywhere in the world. To date, they have granted over 2,000 wishes!

Vic Dibitetto

Comedian Vic DiBitetto churns energy, honesty and humanity into nonstop laughter. His pace is frenetic. He's been called a cross between Rodney Dangerfield and Ralph Kramden. DiBitetto was featured in Kevin James' Mall Cop: Blart 2, has millions of YouTube views for his Bread and Milk, Justin Bieber and Kanye West viral rants, hosted Gotham Comedy Live on AXS TV and launched his own television talk show, The Vic DiBitetto Show Co-Starring Marion Grodin.

Up until 2014, DiBitetto drove a school bus for special needs children for 20 years. The law requires that there be a matron on the bus as well. That was Vic's wife, Lucy. Before that, he drove a garbage truck. They were finally able to "get off the bus" and focus solely on Vic's career.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030





