BWW Preview: ZOMBIELAND! at American Dream

Michael Jackson and his crew of living dead dancers may have christened Halloween with its signature theme song with "Thriller," but a duo of winners from RuPaul's Drag Race are performing their own take of the scary-good choreography to mark the beloved fall holiday.

On Oct. 30, Aquaria and Yvie Oddly will take the stage at Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park at American Dream in Rutherford - the world's largest indoor theme park - to perform Zombieland! Hosted by NYC-based events producer Jake Resincow - a party-throwing philanthropist who has raised funds for Trevor Project and It Gets Better, among other charitable nonprofit organizations, and a pioneer in bringing world-class events to Governors Island and Universal Studios for World Pride - the dramatic and immersive LGBTQ dance music experience will feature over-the-top theatrical sets, more than 30 rides and attractions, and music by Grammy nominated house musician Dennis Ferrer and Las Bibas From Vizcaya. Brazil's first drag DJ is hyping up the Halloween eve fete as the "wildest Halloween dance party" yet.

While Ferrer, the hit maker of "Touch the Sky" spins, attendees can board the Sky Railway or get their thrills on the death-defying heights of the world's tallest and longest free-spinning coaster, 150 feet in the air.

"There is nothing better than whisking club goers on a magical journey, especially when it is on a dance floor surrounded by thrill rides!" Noted Ferrer.

At 9 pm, Aquaria and Yvie Oddly will strut their way to the stage for an always-mesmerizing dance performance dressed to kill before what event organizers are calling a "very special" guest makes a surprise appearance for a midnight performance to ring in Halloween.

Buses to the Nickelodeon Universal Studios depart hourly from the Port Authority Bus Terminal. Zombieland! will also provide party buses, TBA.

Vaccination is required; a photo of partygoers' vaccination cards can be taken with the NYC Covid Safe app, or an Excelsior Pass will also be accepted.

Pre-sale tickets are available at Zombielandparty.com.

Photo Credit: Project Publicity