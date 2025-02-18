BPO to Present 64th Young Artist Competition Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join the BPO for an inspiring evening celebrating the rising stars of tomorrow at the 64th Annual Young Artist Competition introducing the 2024 Young Artist Competition Winners, 8:00 pm at the Syriac Community Hall.

Be captivated by the extraordinary talents of flutist Stephanie Pizza and violinist Poppy Song, as they perform concerti by Bach and Tchaikovsky.

The orchestra will also set the stage with a stirring performance of Beethoven's powerful Coriolan Overture conducted by Maestro Yoon Sang Timothy Cho. Don't miss this exciting showcase of youthful artistry and timeless music! The Bergen Philharmonic musicians come from almost every town in Bergen County and surrounding areas.

