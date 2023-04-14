BALLOONACY Comes To The Mile Square Theatre

MILE SQUARE THEATRE has announced their first Theatre for Family and Young Audiences Production since the pandemic shutdowns of 2023: BALLOONACY, directed by ANDREW BALDWIN. BALLOONACY will play a four-week limited engagement at Mile Square Theatre (1400 Clinton St. Hoboken, NJ 07030). Performances begin Wednesday, April 26 and continue through Sunday, May 21. Opening Night is Saturday, April 29 (5 p.m.). Tickets are $24-$35 and available at milesquaretheatre.org. Press performances are: Wednesday, April 26, Thursday , April 27, and Friday, April 28 (and any subsequent performance).

Balloonacy is a wordless comedy about the power of friendship. An ornery, lonely Old Man, a misbehaved balloon, beautiful music, and Paris all come together for 45 minutes of heartfelt hilarity. Says Kevin R. Free of his choice to produce the show in his first season, "This show was scheduled for 2020, and was postponed because of Covid. I am so happy to be able to produce the show now, just to snub our noses at the pandemic!"

The production stars founder and former Artistic Director of Mile Square Theatre, Chris O'Connor* as The Old Man. *Performing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

The production features scenic design by Matthew J Fick, sound design and original composition by Carl Riehl, Properties Design by Emmett Grosland, costume design by Peter Fogel, and lighting design by Jennifer Fok. Arielle Legere* is the Production Stage Manager.

Balloonacy plays the following regular schedule through Sunday, May 21:

Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Sundays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tickets are $24-35 and are now available online at www.MileSquareTheatre.org. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater a half hour before the performance. The theatre is offering a special "Pay-What-You-Will" performance on April 29 at 2:00 p.m. and a Sensory Sensitive performance for neurodiverse audiences and their families on May 21 at 11 a.m.