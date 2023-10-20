Axelrod Performing Arts Center To Host Benefit Concert For Israel Relief

Sunday, October 29th at Axelrod Performing Arts Center.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

Get ready to be swept away with a magical evening for a meaningful cause at Axelrod Performing Arts Center! Sunday, October 29 at 7:30 PM, The Axelrod and Jewish Federation in the Heart of NJ present a special benefit concert filled with passionate performances, soulful melodies, and enlightening messages dedicated to all those Israelis affected by the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack and resulting war.

 

This concert features the multifaceted duo of Guy Mintus and Naama Nachum. Mintus is an Israeli artist with a diverse heritage from Iraqi, Moroccan, and Polish Jews. His boundary-pushing piano and vocal skills marry an infectious rock star energy with a jazz musician's daring spirit. Israeli film star and vocalist, Nachum has wowed audiences around the globe. Together, their styles create a one-of-a-kind experience.

 

Nj State Senator, Vin Gopal, will be among the dignitaries speaking.

 

Ticket sales will benefit Jewish Federation in the Heart of NJ's Israel Emergency Fund, part of a North America-wide relief effort for Israeli victims of terror. Funds will be used to meet priority needs requiring immediate collective action, such as medical care, emergency services, evacuation, transport, housing, and trauma relief.

 

VIP seats are $360 with individual tickets at $180. Tickets are available online at www.axelrodartscenter.com/benefit

 

Sponsorships are available for $10,000 (18 tickets) or $5,000 (8 tickets).

 

Event chairs, James Aaron and Elise Feldman, invite the entire community to come out to Axelrod for an uplifting experience. The Axelrod Performing Arts Center is located at 100 Grant Ave., Deal Park, NJ 07723

 

For more information, please call 732-531-9106 x14.




