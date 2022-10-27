Avi Wisnia Comes Home to West Windsor Arts for Anniversary Concert Next Month

West Windsor Arts is welcoming back singer-songwriter Avi Wisnia for a special night of soulful music and intimate storytelling. The concert will be a homecoming for the award-winning musician, who has strong and sentimental ties to the West Windsor community. It was at the art center that Wisnia, whose music is an eclectic blend of 1950s West Coast jazz, acoustic American folk, Brazilian bossa nova and contemporary piano pop, performed a decade ago upon the release of his debut album, Something New.

Wisnia is returning to West Windsor Arts with an ensemble of talented musicians on Saturday, November 5, 2022, to celebrate the release of his new album, Catching Leaves. Produced by acclaimed bassist/conductor Ken Pendergast, Catching Leaves is a collection of deeply moving songs about living in the moment and surrendering to forces beyond our control. "The music has a wide-ranging appeal. It is a combination of pop and jazz and folk, that is a little bittersweet and introspective but at the same time upbeat and happy," he says.

Aylin Green, executive director of the arts center, adds, "This is a very special concert for so many reasons. We are honored that Avi considers us his hometown venue, and to have the chance to present an evening of music that brings us together and feeds the soul. We all really need that right now."

This is Wisnia's first concert with a full band in a while, with musicians featured on his new album. "This is a return to music for me. It is great to come back to my hometown and see people I know and meet people as well to create an amazing communal experience. Many of the songs are very personal," he says. "The reason I am doing this concert now and at the West Windsor Arts Center is that I just released my first full-length studio album in 10 years."

With a rabbi as a father and a cantor as a grandfather, Wisnia understands how impactful it can be when a community comes together for a shared experience. Many in the West Windsor community know his father well. Rabbi Eric Wisnia served as the leader of Congregation Beth Chaim in Princeton Junction for several decades, before retiring in 2019.

"My audience and my fans (in West Windsor) have watched me grow up, and have been waiting for new material. For me, making music is a way to connect with and create community. It's why I love what I do."

The November 5, 2022, show begins at 7 p.m. Registration is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Seating is limited. For more information, visit westwindsorarts.org/event/avi-wisnia.