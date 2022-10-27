Avi Wisnia Comes Home to West Windsor Arts for Anniversary Concert Next Month
The performance is on November 5, 2022.
West Windsor Arts is welcoming back singer-songwriter Avi Wisnia for a special night of soulful music and intimate storytelling. The concert will be a homecoming for the award-winning musician, who has strong and sentimental ties to the West Windsor community. It was at the art center that Wisnia, whose music is an eclectic blend of 1950s West Coast jazz, acoustic American folk, Brazilian bossa nova and contemporary piano pop, performed a decade ago upon the release of his debut album, Something New.
Wisnia is returning to West Windsor Arts with an ensemble of talented musicians on Saturday, November 5, 2022, to celebrate the release of his new album, Catching Leaves. Produced by acclaimed bassist/conductor Ken Pendergast, Catching Leaves is a collection of deeply moving songs about living in the moment and surrendering to forces beyond our control. "The music has a wide-ranging appeal. It is a combination of pop and jazz and folk, that is a little bittersweet and introspective but at the same time upbeat and happy," he says.
Aylin Green, executive director of the arts center, adds, "This is a very special concert for so many reasons. We are honored that Avi considers us his hometown venue, and to have the chance to present an evening of music that brings us together and feeds the soul. We all really need that right now."
This is Wisnia's first concert with a full band in a while, with musicians featured on his new album. "This is a return to music for me. It is great to come back to my hometown and see people I know and meet people as well to create an amazing communal experience. Many of the songs are very personal," he says. "The reason I am doing this concert now and at the West Windsor Arts Center is that I just released my first full-length studio album in 10 years."
With a rabbi as a father and a cantor as a grandfather, Wisnia understands how impactful it can be when a community comes together for a shared experience. Many in the West Windsor community know his father well. Rabbi Eric Wisnia served as the leader of Congregation Beth Chaim in Princeton Junction for several decades, before retiring in 2019.
"My audience and my fans (in West Windsor) have watched me grow up, and have been waiting for new material. For me, making music is a way to connect with and create community. It's why I love what I do."
The November 5, 2022, show begins at 7 p.m. Registration is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Seating is limited. For more information, visit westwindsorarts.org/event/avi-wisnia.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 26, 2022
Mercer County Community College's James Kerney Campus (JKC) Gallery at 137 North Broad Street in Trenton will present its next “Twosday Talks” photography presentation November 8, 2022 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Tony-Winning Musical AVENUE Q Comes To Axelrod PAC
October 26, 2022
The Axelrod Performing Arts Center (APAC) opens its 2022-2023 season with a most unexpected choice! A zany, unconventional, laugh-out-loud musical with grown-up puppets, AVENUE Q begins performances November 4 and runs through November 20.
THE NUTCRACKER, The Temptations and More Come To NJPAC This Holiday Season
October 26, 2022
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) knows that connection to loved ones is what the holiday season is all about now more than ever.
MY WITCH: THE MARGARET HAMILTON STORIES Heads Into Final Weekend Of Centenary Stage Company
October 26, 2022
Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Fringe Festival is almost over and the Fat Knight production of My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories will finish its run on Sunday, October 30.
EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL is Heading to The Vogel This Weekend
October 26, 2022
Evil Dead The Musical is coming to The Vogel October 28th and 29th! Evil Dead The Musical takes all the elements of the cult classic films, The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Army of Darkness and combines them.