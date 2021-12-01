Aspiring Performing Arts Company to Present THE DROWSY CHAPERONE JR. This December

Aspire Performing Arts Company (Aspire PAC) will present a pilot production of The Drowsy Chaperone JR., based on the Tony Award-winning musical The Drowsy Chaperone. The pilot production will run from December 10 through 12 at the Packanack Community Church in Wayne, NJ.

Hailed by New York Magazine as "The Perfect Broadway Musical" and winner of five Tony Awards, The Drowsy Chaperone is a loving send-up of the Jazz Age musical, featuring one show-stopping song and dance number after another.

With the houselights down, a man in a chair appears on stage and puts on his favorite record: the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical called The Drowsy Chaperone. Mix in two lovebirds on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a not-so-bright hostess, gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan, and a clueless chaperone, you have the ingredients for a show that will have everyone laughing.

Aspire PAC is piloting The Drowsy Chaperone JR. as it is prepared to be released within Music Theatre International's Broadway Junior collection. The production includes 19 performers ages 10 through 16 from across Northern and Central New Jersey, including Sarah Black, Alyssa Cifelli, Gaby Couto, Gianna Depreta, Laila Fleischer, Dylan Franz, Catherine Golioto, Jacob Gonzalez-Lopez, Benjamin Karras, Lillian Kopacz, Claudia Marino, Adeline McCloskey, Allison Paterno, Madison Salamon, Noelle Santosuosso, Arvin Singh, Andrew Sternberg, Anara Sullivan, and Elaina Voto.

Performances will take place Friday, December 10 and Saturday, December 11 at 7:00PM and Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 12 at 2:00PM. All performances take place at Packanack Community Church, located at 120 Lake Drive East in Wayne. To purchase tickets, visit aspirepac.booktix.com or call 201-220-4933.

Aspire PAC's pilot production of The Drowsy Chaperone JR. is directed and co-choreographed by Artistic Director Lisa Beth Vettoso and features musical direction by Rich Lovallo and choreography by Kacie Broadfield. Cheryl Wilbur serves as Production Manager and Valerie Pascale is Stage Manager.

"Aspire produced the full version of The Drowsy Chaperone back in 2016, and it has long remained one of our very favorite musicals," said Vettoso. "That's what made us even more excited to be asked to pilot this Junior version for MTI. It has all the infectious energy and non-stop laughs of the original, but in a condensed format for young performers. I can't wait for audiences to see this show!"

Aspire PAC, established in 2011, has earned a strong reputation in the Northern New Jersey area for its high-quality theatrical productions and professional arts experiences for local youth, teens, and young adults. Since 2016, Aspire has received 13 New Jersey Association of Community Theaters (NJACT) Award nominations, four Broadway World Regional Awards (35 nominations), and 35 National Youth Arts Awards (50+ nominations). For more information on Aspire PAC, visit aspirepac.com or find Aspire on social media @aspirepac.

The Drowsy Chaperone JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.