Aspire Performing Arts Brings SWEENEY TODD To Fair Lawn In January

Get ready for some macabre madness when Aspire Performing Arts Company's production of Sweeney Todd High School Edition comes to the Fair Lawn Community Center from January 24 to 26, 2025.

After 15 years in exile, Sweeney Todd, an unsettling man with a mysterious past, arrives in a dark and gritty London hungry for vengeance against the judge who destroyed his life. Joined by Mrs. Lovett, the unhinged proprietress of a failing pie shop, the two concoct a spine-tingling plot to exact revenge.

Sweeney Todd, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler, opened on Broadway in 1979, winning the Tony Award for Best New Musical. Its popularity inspired a 2007 film adaptation starring Johnny Depp, and several stage revivals, including the 2023 production starring Josh Groban.

Directing Sweeney Todd has been a dream of mine for a while and I am so grateful to be working with such a talented cast and crew at Aspire Performing Arts Company,” says Scott Baird, the director. “Watching these students take on these complex characters and powerful music is a rewarding experience for all. This is sure to be an experience that audiences will remember forever!”

Performances are Friday, January 24 at 7:00PM, Saturday, January 25 at 2:00PM and 7:00PM, and Sunday, January 26 at 2:00PM. All performances take place at Fair Lawn Community Center (10-10 20th St., Fair Lawn, NJ). To purchase tickets, visit aspirepac.ludus.com or call 201-220-4933.

Sweeney Todd includes actors from across Northern New Jersey including Noa Avrahami, Hailey Bonilla, Carsten Braun, Emma Casper, Alyssa Cifelli, Francesca Coniglio, Bryce De Jong, Anthony DiBenedetto, Jenna Flake, Violet Gatch, Matt Gonzalez, Jake Hamilton, Julia Helms, Jorge Heras, Ben Karras, Nathan Kossoy, Sydney Lind, Caiden Loyer, Fiona MacLean, Noel Marootian, Julian Matias, Madison Salamon, Aidan Sales, Meghan Shay, Sophia Silvera, and Andrew Voza.

Aspire PAC's production is directed by Scott Baird and produced by Aspire PAC Artistic Director Lisa Beth Vettoso. Rich Lovallo is music director and Melanie Della Peruti is choreographer. The team also includes production manager Cheryl Wilbur and stage manager Joshua Bienskie-Jackson.

Sweeney Todd High School Edition. is presented through special arrangement with, and all authorized materials are supplied by, Music Theatre International 423 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019, 212-541-4684, mtishows.com.

